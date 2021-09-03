Happy Birthday, Vivek Oberoi: 5 Memorable Performances of the Actor

Born to veteran star Suresh Oberoi, actor Vivek Oberoi grew up around the film circles in Mumbai. So, when he decided to follow the path of his father in films, it hardly surprised anyone. Vivek started off his career with Ram Gopal Varma’s Company, where he shared screen space with actor Ajay Devgn. Rising beyond the shadow of Ajay in the film, the actor delivered an impressive performance and showed that he was here to stay.

Though a string of controversies in the early years slowed down his career growth, Vivek made a comeback to deliver many memorable performances. As Vivek celebrates his 45th birthday today (September 3), we look at some of his hit films:

Shootout At Lokhandwala

After a rough patch in his career, Vivek made a stunning back with his 2007 release Shootout At Lokhandwala. In the film, which was inspired by the real-life encounter of gangster Mahindra Dolas aka Maya Dolas, Vivek portrayed the lead character on screen and left the audience and critics impressed. The film was studded with a star cast of big names, but Vivek stole the show with his acting performance.

Company

Vivek announced his arrival in Bollywood with a power-packed performance in director Ram Gopal Varma’s 2002 release Company. The film was set in the premise of the criminal underworld and featured Ajay Devgn as don Malik. Vivek’s character Chandu joins Malik’s gang and what happens in his journey was the center of the film. Company received an overwhelming response from both audience and the critics.

Yuva

Director Mani Ratnam’s political thriller Yuva revolved around the storyline of young college students entering the world of politics. Vivek played the character of Arjun Balachandran – a spoiled son of an IAS officer who falls in love with Kareena Kapoor.

Omkara

Released in 2006, director Vishal Bhardwaj’s Omkara was a modern adaption of Willian Shakespeare’s Othello. The film was studded with star cast that included the likes of Ajay, Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu and Vivek. Vivek as Keshav “Kesu” Firangi was seen in a supporting role in the film.

Saathiya

Shaad Ali’s Saathiya featured the love story of Vivek’s characters Aditya with Suhani, played by Rani Mukherji. Aditya falls in love with Suhani after meeting her at a wedding. He pursues Suhani and after some time, the girl too develops feeling for him. The duo decides to get married against the will of their families. The film shows the ups and downs of their relationship and how they come over every issue for their love.

