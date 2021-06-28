Happy Birthday Vivian Dsena: Top 5 TV Shows of the Actor

TV actor Vivian Dsena is celebrating his birthday today. The actor made his TV debut in 2008 with Kasamh Se, however, he rose to fame and became a household name from Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. He was last seen on TV in Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki alongside Rubina Dilaik.

Here are top five TV shows of the actor:

Kasamh Se

Vivian made his TV debut with Kasamh Se. The show had Prachi Desai and Ram Kapoor in the lead roles. Vivian played an important character named Vicky Walia in this show.

Agnipareeksha Jeevan Ki – Gangaa

After Kasamh Se, Vivian appeared in Agnipareeksha Jeevan Ki – Gangaa. He was seen in the lead role for the first time in this show. Agnipareeksha Jeevan Ki – Gangaa concluded after 145 episodes.

Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani

Vivian rose to fame from Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. He played the character of Abhay Raichand, a vampire in the show. It was the first youth centric supernatural show by Ekta Kapoor. Vivian was paired opposite Sukirti Kandpal in the show.

Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon

Following the success of Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Vivian bagged Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. The show had a successful run of two years on TV. Vivian was seen alongside Drashti Dhami in this hit show.

Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Vivian was part of Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki for 3 years before biding adieu last year in January. Since then the makers were trying to get him back in the show owing to his popularity. Vivian was married to a transgender in the show.

