Happy Birthday Warina Hussain: Some Unknown Facts About Loveyatri Actor

Loveyatri fame Warina Hussain turned a year older today on February 23, as the young actor celebrates her 23rd birthday.

After delivering Loveyatri, produced by Salman Khan Films, Warina attained popularity and enjoyed a huge fan following of 1.8 million on her Instagram account. However, owing to personal reasons, the young actor left her accounts for her team to manage and said goodbye to the photo-sharing app in April 2021.

Making the last post on her social media, Warina wrote, “I remember reading somewhere that you don’t have to announce your departure because this isn’t an airport but I’ll do so for my friends and fans, whose love has always been my strength. This is my last social media post but my team will continue to manage my account so you can stay up to date on my work.”

Today, on the occasion of the actress’s birthday, here are some unknown facts about her.

Advertisement

Warina Hussain, whose name is registered among Bollywood’s beautiful actresses, is not Indian. According to media reports, Warina was born in 1999 in Kabul, Afghanistan, to an Iraqi father and an Afghan mother.

Interested in acting since childhood, Warina took acting training from the Performing Arts from New York Film Academy. Following her acting dream, Warina moved to India and started her career in 2013 by modelling from New Delhi.

During her modelling career, Warina worked in many commercials and music videos. With Loveyatri in 2018, Warina marked her Bollywood debut, for which she was highly appreciated. Salman’s brother-in-law actor Aayush Sharma was seen opposite her in the film.

After making her Bollywood debut, Warina was seen opposite Salman Khan in the item song Munna Badnaam Hua in Salman’s Dabangg 3. Along with this, Warina also featured in the famous rapper Badshah’s music video of She Moves It Like.

However, before stepping into Bollywood, Warina featured in the Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Chocolate ad. The actress had mesmerized everyone with her looks through this ad.

From winning hearts with music videos and ads, Varina often hits headlines for her fashion sense too. From gym look to traditional dress, Warina slays all the looks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.