Happy Birthday Will Smith: 5 Movies of the Actor One Must Watch
On his birthday, let’s take a look at his 5 films which is a must watch for any movie buff.
Image of Men in Black, Independence Day, Will Smith, courtesy of Instagram
Will Smith turned 51 and the Hollywood star has a lot of great films to his kitty. The American actor has been nominated for five Golden Globe Awards and two Academy Awards, and has won four Grammy Awards.
Smith has been ranked as the most bankable star worldwide by Forbes. On his birthday, let’s take a look at his 5 films which is a must watch for any movie buff.
The Pursuit of Happiness
This 2006 film is an autobiographical drama film based on entrepreneur Chris Gardner's nearly one-year struggle being homeless. Will Smith receiving widespread acclaim for his performance. Rotten Tomato reviewed his performance as "Will Smith's heartfelt performance elevates The Pursuit of Happiness above mere melodrama."
Ali
Smith trained for almost a year to prepare himself for the title role in Michael Mann’s Muhammad Ali biopic, both inside the ring and out. He also prepared himself in Islamic studies with a dialect coach. The film failed to perform the way it was expected in the box office. Nevertheless, Smith walked away with a Best Actor Oscar nomination.
I am Legend
Will Smith starred as Robert Neville in Richard Matheson’s classic novel turned film. He plays the role of the virologist who just happens to be one of the last healthy people left after a government-engineered vaccine goes awry and turns the human race into vampire-like beings. Will won several awards for his performance.
Men in Black
This sci-fi action comedy series released its first part in 1997 and smith’s portrayal of Agent J was highly entertaining. Smith and Tommy Lee Jones’ interplay impressed a whole lot of people. Film critic David Edelstein called this film “The smartest, funniest, and best-looking sci-fi comedy since the movies learned to morph.”
Independence Day
This 1996 American science fiction has a star ensemble including Will Smith. The film received positive reviews and grossed over $817.4 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film of 1996 and the second-highest-grossing film ever at the time, just behind Jurassic Park. Smith was lauded for his wisecracking heroics.
