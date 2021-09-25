Happy Birthday, Will Smith: Must-See Performances of the 'Fresh Prince’

Will Smith rapidly emerged as one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood. Three decades into his career, Smith has proven to be not only one of the most successful but most adaptable actors of his generation. Only Smith can make it possible for smaller projects to parallelly run along blockbuster domination. After finding moderate fame as a hip-hop artist, the Pennsylvania native’s transition to film opened avenues for him to find his true niche.

Early in his acting career, he drew audiences with his boyish charm and comedic prowess. Later, as he moved on to feature-length films, he proved his mettle as a true ground-breaking artist. Known for cinematic spectacle with broad appeal, Smith has weaved success through a number of different roles and genres. Smith now comfortably sits within the upper order of male actors. Let’s refresh some of his best works in our memories.

Men In Black (1997)

Smith as Agent J is a wise cracking former street cop in a race against time to broaden his horizons and eventually find a bad ‘bug’. In this action-comedy, the audience get to see how J aka James Darrell Edwards III, former NYPD detective joins the MIB to find his purpose. If there is a film that has entirely encapsulated Smith’s most ultimate characteristics, it has to be the Men In Black franchise.

Bad Boys (1995)

Smith teams up with Martin Lawrence for the ultimate buddy film. In one of the most iconic action flicks of the ’90s, two funny guys play police officers fighting crime in Miami who are known for causing major havoc in car gunfights, car chases and simple arrests. It is a joyful retrospective to see the two buddies standing at a crucial point in their careers as men with their own brand of justice.

Independence Day (1996)

Smith zoomed to leading man status after playing Air Force pilot Capt. Steven Hiller. The tough air force pilot is recruited to defend the world from aliens. Outmatched against the aliens’ technology, Hiller is tasked to save the planet against malevolent extra-terrestrials piloting battleships. The star cast uses every trick in the book to prove humanity’s resolve to survive is something to be reckoned with.

I Am Legend (2007)

In this loose adaptation of Richard Matheson’s novel, Smith as Dr. Robert Neville is a virologist who struggles to create a cure to save most of humanity against the global virus. His job is to control the virus which mutated people into ravenous creatures. Neville, who is the sole survivor, puts up an intense one-man show to save the remaining people.

Six Degrees of Separation (1993)

This adaptation of the stage play by John Guare is a satire of unique elegance and style. It earned Smith the esteem of a serious actor. Until this film, Smith had a reputation as a popular hip-hop artist. But in Fred Schepisi’s directed film, Smith scored his most satisfying and substantial success. As a charming Mr Ripley figure, Smith cons his way, cunningly and tacitly, into the lives of a wealthy pair. He claims to be the son of Sidney Poitier and is unsettling in what fans regard as his masterpiece to date.

Ali (2001)

Smith accepted the difficult challenge of filling the shoes of the legendary Ali (born Cassius Clay). Michaal Mann crafts a powerful tale of perseverance to cover ten significant years of one of the most prolific legends in sports history. The director brought the story to a poignant completion, thanks to Smith’s passionate performance. His portrayal of the boxing great earned him his first Academy Award nomination.

The Pursuit Of Happyness (2006)

Based on the life of businessman Chris Gardner, this film revolves around Smith and his son Jaden. He assumed the character of a struggling salesman-turned-millionaire in this flick. After the idealist father spends his savings on a dying technology, he must find a way to take care of his son while hunting for a job as a stockbroker. His performance in one of his most challenging roles earned him an Oscar and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor.

