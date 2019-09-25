Happy Birthday Will Smith: Take a Look at the actor's India Connect
Will Smith shares a great bond with India and is often seen recalling his visit to the country and his connection to the beautiful land. Here's take a look at his India Connect.
Will Smith poses for the cameras in front of Taj Mahal in Agra on Oct 10, 2018. (Image: News18)
American actor Will Smith, or Willard Carroll Smith Jr, is celebrating his 51st birthday on September 25, 2019. Called “the most powerful actor in Hollywood” by Newsweek in April 2007, Smith is a proud winner of four Grammy Awards and has earned five and two nominations in Golden Globe Awards and Academy Awards, respectively.
While the Men in Black actor is known for his work as an actor and a rapper, Smith shares a great bond with India and is often seen recalling his visit to the country and his connection to the beautiful land. Here's take a look at his India Connect.
The enigmatic actor, who is known for his character of Agent J in the 'Men in Black' popular franchise, made a special appearance in Punit Malhotra’s film ‘Student of the Year 2’.
The actor shares a great camaraderie with a number of Bollywood stars, and one of them is Akshay Kumar. In fact, in an interview to The Times of India, Smith even said, “This is my third time to Mumbai and fourth time to the country. I think I should move in with Akshay Kumar!”
Guess who came over for dinner last night?Now I have to stop saying that I have no Willpower:) #freshprinceofbelair pic.twitter.com/hQWR3aaQGA— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 29, 2016
During his last visit to India, the Hollywood star said that his trip to India awakened a new understanding of himself and the world around him.
He visited Haridwar and participated in the Ganga Aarti, for his show ‘Will Smith’s Bucket List’. He shot a Bollywood dance sequence for one of the episodes.
He has also taken auto rides in Mumbai with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar, during his last visit. To get the religious experience, the Aladdin star also performed Rudra Abhishek.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iOS 13.1 And iPadOS Arrive a Week Earlier, And Embark on Different Missions
- UK Couple Trains Trees to Grow into Furniture, Might Just Have an Answer to Deforestation
- Google Pixel 4 XL Hands-On Images Leaked, Show 90Hz Display, No Notch and More
- Cops Deliver Amazon Packages After Finding Them Abandoned in a Cemetery
- Messi Wins FIFA Player of the Year as Ronaldo Skips Ceremony, Megan Rapinoe Bags Women's Honour