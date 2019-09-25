Happy Birthday Will Smith: Take a Look at the actor's India Connect

American actor Will Smith, or Willard Carroll Smith Jr, is celebrating his 51st birthday on September 25, 2019. Called “the most powerful actor in Hollywood” by Newsweek in April 2007, Smith is a proud winner of four Grammy Awards and has earned five and two nominations in Golden Globe Awards and Academy Awards, respectively.

While the Men in Black actor is known for his work as an actor and a rapper, Smith shares a great bond with India and is often seen recalling his visit to the country and his connection to the beautiful land. Here's take a look at his India Connect.

The enigmatic actor, who is known for his character of Agent J in the 'Men in Black' popular franchise, made a special appearance in Punit Malhotra’s film ‘Student of the Year 2’.

The actor shares a great camaraderie with a number of Bollywood stars, and one of them is Akshay Kumar. In fact, in an interview to The Times of India, Smith even said, “This is my third time to Mumbai and fourth time to the country. I think I should move in with Akshay Kumar!”

Guess who came over for dinner last night?Now I have to stop saying that I have no Willpower:) #freshprinceofbelair pic.twitter.com/hQWR3aaQGA — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 29, 2016

During his last visit to India, the Hollywood star said that his trip to India awakened a new understanding of himself and the world around him.

He visited Haridwar and participated in the Ganga Aarti, for his show ‘Will Smith’s Bucket List’. He shot a Bollywood dance sequence for one of the episodes.

He has also taken auto rides in Mumbai with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar, during his last visit. To get the religious experience, the Aladdin star also performed Rudra Abhishek.

