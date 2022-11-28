Happy Birthday, Yami Gautam: A Look At The Diva’s Stunning Sartorial Choices

It is Yami Gautam’s birthday today. The actress turns 34 today. From her debut film Vicky Donor to depicting an IPS officer in Dasvi, Yami Gautam has made a mark for herself in the industry. Not only her powerful acting abilities but also her beauty, whether on or off-screen, have always kept critics and fans on their toes.

Her Instagram timeline is proof of her strong statement style. As the diva turns a year wiser today, let’s get through some of her best looks on Insta so far.

If you are in search of some basic fall outfit inspo, here you have one. We know shackets are all over, and going with the same, Yami opted for a white solid denim with a black crop top. Complementing her look, white shoes and a black sling bag made her entire outfit much cooler.

Going for the most basic yet chic, Yami wore a solid beige bodycon dress that looked absolutely stunning. This bodycon dress can be your best friend if you are going to attend a party. Adding pop-up footwear with it is the best thing you can do, just like her.

Currently, the actress is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film on Netflix called, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. A few days back, she was seen in a pastel yellow cute midi dress that had cut-out detailing around the neck and ruffles on the bottom. You too can try these kinds of midi dresses and make several heads turn.

Being a boss lady is surely one of our best moods, and for that — Yami has the perfect outfit inspo. White is a vibe in itself. If we talk about a whole monochromatic white outfit, it has to be the best. Here, Yami can be seen slaying the formal pant-suit set like no other.

