Happy Birthday Yash: Hit Films of the KGF Star that You Shouldn’t Miss

Yash, the superstar of Kannada cinema, celebrates his birthday on January 8. Popular among his fans as Rocky Bhai from his superhit KGF, Yash’s real name is Naveen Kumar Gowda. Beginning his career as a television actor, the superstar went on to earn name and fame not just in the regional cinema but across India.

He made his movie debut with Moggina Manasu in 2008, and starred opposite Radhika, now his wife. Being a hit, this movie earned him a Filmfare Award. He then went on giving one hit after another. However, his success saw greater geights after signing KGF: Chapter 1. In fact, the movie is coming with a sequel, which has already released the teaser a night before Yash’s birthday.

You can watch the teaser of KGF: Chapter 2 here.

As we eagerly wait for the release of the movie, here are other hits of the actor you can watch:

K.G.F. Chapter 1: Released in 2018, this movie earned fame across the country. Directed by Prashanth Neel for Kannada cinema, the movie was also dubbed in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. Yash starred as Rocky Bhai, a local hero who decides to fight against a mine mafia.

Kirataka: This 2011 rom-com, directed by Pradeep Raj, had Yash opposite Oviya. The movie was a Kannada remake of Tamil movie, Kalavani. Yash played the role of a typical road-side Romeo, who ends up giving his best later to win over the love of his life.

Mr and Mrs Ramachari: Starring opposite his wife Radhika Pandit, Yash was also seen in 2014 romantic comedy drama, Mr and Mrs Ramachari. The actor played the role of a college student in the movie, with certain family issues. However, his love for Divya, played by Radhika, shows him the way in his life.

Masterpiece: The actor thriller from 2015 was directed by Manju Mandavya. One of the hits of Kannada cinema, the movie had Yash playing the role of Yuva, a local troublemaker. Masterpiece ruled the theatres for more than 50 days.

Googly: Another rom-com from Yash’s kitty, this 2013 movie has Kriti Kharbanda as his opposite lead. The actor played the role of a carefree and rich businessman. He dislikes woman until he falls in love with Swathi, played by Kriti. The movie is a tussle between the two and their love life.