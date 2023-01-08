Happy Birthday Yash: KGF to Rocky, Blockbuster Movies of the Kannada Superstar You Shouldn't Miss

HAPPY BIRTHDAY YASH: It was his daredevil stunts, intense dialogues, and action-packed films that paved the road to success for actor Yash. Be it channelling a romantic, dark, or gangster role, it was his strong action footing that led him to break several records at the box office. On Sunday, January 8, the Kannada superstar is celebrating his 37th birthday.

Over the years, he has successfully carved a niche for himself in the acting world. To mark his birthday here’s taking a quick look at some of his top movies that you shouldn’t miss watching.

KGF franchise

Displaying his dark shade on the celluloid, Yash played the role of gangster Rocky in the KGF movie franchise, whose anti-hero image was lauded by moviegoers and critics across industries. While in the first installment, Rocky assassinated villain Garuda, in the next installment he was pitted against Adheera to maintain his kingpin and supremacy of the Kolar Gold Fields.

Moggina Manasu

Helmed by Shashank, Moggina Manasu chronicles the life of four friends who back up each other and face several complications together. Yash essayed the role of Rahul, the love interest of actor Radhika’s character. Interestingly, the reel-life couple also sealed the deal in real life after tying the knot in 2016, almost eight years after the release of their film.

Rocky

This Kannada-language romantic drama features Yash and Bianca Desai in the lead roles. Directed by SK Nagendra Urs, the movie chronicles a peppy love triangle after the lead character learns that his lady love has fallen for someone else. In a great act of self-sacrifice, the main lead leaves no stone unturned to unite the lovers.

Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari

Directed by Santhosh Ananddram, the movie stars Yash and Radhika Pandit as the main leads. The romantic drama revolves around the life of Divya who falls prey to college bullies till Ramachari rescues her, leading the two to fall head over heels for each other. Things take a massive turn when they part ways as Divya begins to ponder over the way of his life.

Googly

Googly follows the life of two lovers who initially drift apart but get back owing to destiny’s call at a friend’s wedding. Helmed by Pawan Wadeyar, this romantic comedy starred Yash and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead roles.

