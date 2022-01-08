Happy Birthday Yash: Top 5 Movies of the KGF Star that You Shouldn’t Miss

Happy Birthday Yash: Naveen Kumar Gowda, popularly known as Yash, is one of the highest-paid actors in South cinema. The superstar is known for his action-packed plots and intense dialogues. Yash became a phenomenon after the success of his 2018 film KGF: Chapter 1. His legion of fans eagerly awaits the sequel to the country-wide hit. Today, as the actor turns 36, here are five of his movies that you must watch:

KGF (2018)

The movie is set around the gold rush era in the country and was a pan-India record-maker. The movie established Yash as an action-thriller actor. The movie was directed by Prashanth Neel and starred Srinidhi Shetty opposite Yash.

Googly (2013)

This romantic comedy went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies in the Kannada film industry in 2013. The concept of the plot and the amazing chemistry between Yash and Kriti Kharbanda made this movie one hell of an entertainer. The movie was directed by Pawan Wadeyar.

Masterpiece (2015)

The movie graced the theatres in 2015 and became an outstanding commercial entertainer. Yash plays the character of Yuva in the film - a street-smart and intelligent guy who is too driven by his dreams and aspirations but ends up making some wrong choices. The movie also stars Shanvi Shrivastava and also includes the very talented Suhasini Maniratnam.

Moggina Manasu (2008)

The movie was released in 2008 and starred Yash, Radhika Pandit, Shubha Poonja, and Sangeetha Shetty. The movie is a special watch since the reel-life couple - Yash and Radhika - went on to become a real-life couple in 2016. The director of this film is Shashank.

Modalasala (2010)

This movie added a new dimension to Yash’s career as it became the first solo hit of the actor. The romantic comedy also starred Rekhitha R. Kurup, popularly known as Bhamaa. The movie was the directorial debut of Purushottham C. Somanathapura.

