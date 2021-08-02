Happy Birthday, Yuvika Chaudhary: Top 5 Hindi, Punjabi Movie of the Actress

Actress Yuvika Chaudhary has charmed the audience with her performance in Bollywood and Punjabi films. Born in 1983, the actress first came into limelight in 2004 when she featured in the talent show for aspiring actors titled Zee Cine Stars Ki Khoj. Though Yuvika did not get the desired success in Bollywood, she managed to be a prominent name in the Punjabi film industry. In 2015, she was seen in Bigg Boss 9 but had a brief stint in the show.

Three years later, Yuvika got married to co-contestant and Bigg Boss season 9 winner Prince Narula.

As the actress celebrates her birthday today, here we look at the films she has acted in:

Om Shanti Om

Yuvika featured in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer blockbuster film, Om Shanti Om. She essayed the character of Dolly in the film. Though her screen presence was not much, Yuvika managed to gather the attention of the audience.

Toh Baat Pakki

Released in 2010, the movie had a good script but it could not do wonders at the box office. People appreciated Yuvika’s acting but the limelight in the movie was stolen by Tabu.

Lakeeran

Lakeeran was one of the best films in Yuvika’s career. The actress essayed the role of a widow in the film. A refreshing love story got much love and praise from the audience. But the movie did not go down well among critics.

Daddy Cool Munde Fool

There is no doubt that Daddy Cool Munde Fool left the audience in splits. Amrinder Gill, Harish Verma, Jaswinder Bhalla, Yuvika-starrer movie is a treat to watch any day of the week. Though the storyline was weak, the makers managed to create a good laugh riot comedy film.

Yaaran Da Katchup

Yuvika has been a part of various comedy films and it works in her favour. The movie in all sense proved to be a family laughter riot. Full of twists and turns, the movie will not lose your attention.

