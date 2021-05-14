Happy Birthday Zareen Khan: Her 5 Must Watch Films

Actress Zareen Khan had what can be called a dream Bollywood debut as she starred opposite megastar Salman Khan in 2010 period drama film Veer. However, it wasn't all easy for her, the actress dealt with weight issues while growing up and weighed around 100 kg at one point. Many also compared her with actress Katrina Kaif because of the uncanny resemblance between their looks and this comparison has only added extra pressure for her career.

However, despite all the difficulties that she has faced, Zareen has come a long way in her journey and has made her own place. Apart from Hindi, the actress has worked in Tamil, Telugu films and is a very popular name in Punjabi films. As Zareen celebrates her 34th birthday today (14 May) we take a look at some of the films that have been a highlight of her career.

Veer (2010)Zareen became an instant sensation with her debut film Veer. The actress shared screen space with actors like Salman Khan, Mithun and Sohail Khan and portrayed the role of Royal Princess. While the film didn't achieve expected success, Zareen was nominated for Best Debut Awards at the Zee CIne Awards.

Housefull 2 (2012)She got to taste box office success with the second instalment of Sajid Khan's Housefull. The film was one of the highest grosser of 2012. Khan starred with Riteish Deshmukh along with assembled cast the included the names of Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Mithun Chakrabarty.

Jatt James Bond (2014)The actress made her Punjabi debut opposite Punjabi superstar singer-actor Gippy Grewal in the 2014 release of Jatt James Bond. The film got positive reception at the box office and Khan's performance in the film was also appreciated earning her multiple award nominations.

Hate Story 3 (2015)Zareen surprised her fans and critic with her performance in Vishal Pandya's erotic thriller Hate Story 3. Zareen was seen in a never before avatar and her sensuous scenes in the film were loved by the audience. Hate Story became a huge box office success and even the songs of the films were loved by the audience. The film gave a new makeover to her image.

1921 (2018)Zareen explored the genre of horror films with Vikram Bhatt's 1921. The film was a sequel to Bhatt's 1920 and starred her opposite Karan Kundra. The film was shot at locations in The United Kingdom. Despite mixed reviews for the films, many critics lauded Zareen’s performance in the film.

