Happy Birthday Zareen Khan: Top Five Movies That Proved Her Versatility Over The Years

Zareen Khan made her debut with Veer, where she played a princess in the epic royal action-packed film. Zareen Khan, known for her charming and timeless beauty, shot to fame with the peppy number Character Dheela in Salman Khan’s film Ready. Zareen Khan created a name for herself in the industry and is known for her work and innate sense of craft. Over the course of 12 years in the industry, Zareen has done an array of films. As the actress celebrates her 35th birthday today, we’ve compiled a list of our top five favourite Zareen Khan films.

Veer

The first one on the list is her debut movie. Her portrayal of a princess in the film is just beautiful. This 2010 film, directed by Anil Sharma and starring Salman Khan, won hearts with its beautiful music and starkly different storyline. It also stars Mithun Chakraborty and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Zareen made a stellar debut opposite Salman, and it was an absolute dream. Housefull 2

In 2012, Zareen stepped into the Indian comic scene. Housefull 2 is an all-out comedy film directed by Sajid Khan and stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandes, Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, and several others in significant roles. The film provided Khan with a much-needed breakthrough; she was seen in a completely different light, and the audience adored the film. Hate Story 3

This 2015 film, directed by Vishal Pandya, starring Karan Singh Grover, Sharman Joshi, and Daisy Shah, stunned the audience with its storyline surrounding a business deal made for profit blossoming into love and hate. Zareen sparkles in her role, and her performance was lauded by many. Wajah Tum Ho

Wajah Tum Ho is a layered story that offers more and more. The romantic mystery starring Sana Khan, Sharman Joshi, and Gurmeet Chaudhary stunned the audience. This 2016 Vishal Pandya directorial surprised the audience and garnered a lot of praise. Zareen’s performance was loved by all. 1921

This 2018 horror film directed by Vikram Bhatt spooked the audience in every way possible. Zareen’s portrayal had love pouring in from the audience. This scary thriller became a cult favourite, and both audiences and people in the film industry loved, supported, and praised it.

