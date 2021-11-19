Happy Birthday Zeenat Aman: 5 Evergreen Songs of the Veteran Actress

Zeenat Aman needs no introduction. She ruled the ‘70s era in Bollywood. Aman is synonyms with talent and charisma and is known for her bold and daring on-screen portrayals. Daughter of screen-writer Aman (Mughal-e-Azam), she stepped in the world of showbiz with 1971 movie Hulchal. Let’s take a look at some of her evergreen songs on the occasion of her birthday

BHEEGI BHEEGI RATON ME (AJNABEE)

The song comes from the 1974 film Ajnabee. In the duet, Rajesh Khanna can be seen romancing Zeenat in the rain. It is performed by great vocalists Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. The video for the sizzling love song enchanted everyone. Many admirers appreciated Rajesh and Zeenat’s chemistry. It is regarded as one of the forefathers of steamy romantic tunes.

LAILA MAIN LAILA (QURBANI)

This track has a disco flavour to it, and Aman looks stunning in her swan costume. She shakes her leg to the beat of the drum. In this song, Amjad Khan serves as the backup vocalist, matching the rhythm alongside Zeenat. Zeenat’s zeal in this song is unmatchable and she completely captures the essence of the song. After hearing this we can only conclude that Zeenat is the true Laila of B-town.

KHATOUBA KHATOUBA (ALIBABA AUR 40 CHOR)

The grand sets and lavish production of this picture were the talk of the town. Asha Bhosle’s singing set the tone for this melodious classic by Burman. Its lyrics were written by Anand Bakshi. Aman’s gorgeous presence elevated this song to new heights.

CHURA LIYA HAI TUMNE JO DIL KO (YAADON KI BAARAT)

Because of this song, the film became one of the biggest box-office triumphs of all time. Chura Liya hai was influenced by one of the English lyrics from 1969. The bubbly and sweet song is sung by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi, features Zeenat singing and dancing while strumming a guitar.

DUM MARO DUM (HARE RAMA HARE KRISHNA)

Asha Bhosle lent her voice to the song from the 1971 film Hare Rama Hare Krishna. The composition by Rahul Dev Burman is still well-liked and has seen several renditions. This was Zeenat’s breakthrough role in Bollywood. This song depicts her and her hippy pals singing the night away to this timeless classic.

