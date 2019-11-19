Happy Birthday Zeenat Aman: Satyam Shivam Sundaram to Don, 5 Must-Watch Movies of the Glamour Queen

Zeenat Aman, a name that became famous in Bollywood in the 70s and 80s for her glamorous onscreen presence, was born on November 19, 1951. Zeenat Aman pursued her academics in Los Angeles and started her career as a journalist. She soon stepped into the world of fashion and started modeling for a number of brands. She even participated in the Femina Miss India contest in 1970 and bagged the Miss Asia Pacific international pageant in the same year.

She started acting in 1970 with The Evil Within opposite Dev Anand. She, then, appeared in 1971 release Hulchul but climbed to fame with Hare Rama Hare Krishna, that was released in 1971. On Zeenat Aman's birthday, here are 5 of her best films that you must watch:

Hare Rama Hare Krishna: Zeenat Aman climbed to fame with the 1971 film Hare Rama Hare Krishna where she shared screen space with Dev Anand and Mumtaz, among others. Zeenat Aman won the Filmfare Best Supporting Award for her role in the film. She essayed the role of a westernised hippie. The film has famous songs including the title track Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Dum Maro Dum, Kanchi Re Kanchi, Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka among others.

Heera Panna: Directed, produced and written by Dev Anand, Heera Panna released in 1973 and starred Dev Anand, Zeenat Aman, Raakhee, AK Hangal among others. In the film, Zeenat Aman essayed the role of Panna, who steals precious diamond and hides it in Dev Anand's car, who plays the role of Heera. The music of the film was composed by R D Burman. Heera Panna is still famous for its song - Panna Ki Tamanna Hai sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.

Yaadon Ki Baaraat: Released in 1973, Yaadon Ki Baaraat starred Dharmendra, Zeenat Aman, Tariq Khan, Neetu Singh, Vijay Arora, Ajit Khan and Aamir Khan. The film is known for its famous songs including Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko, Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, O Meri Soni Meri Tamanna, Aap Ke Kamre Mein Koi Rehta Hai along with title track Yaadon Ki Baaraat Nikli Hai. The music and soundtrack were by RD Burman.

Satyam Shivam Sundaram: Raj Kapoor directed Satyam Shivam Sundaram starring Shashi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman in lead roles was released in 1978. In the film, Zeenat Aman plays the role of Roopa, whose face and neck get burned by a pot of boiling oil when she was young. In most part of the film, Roopa keeps her right side of the face covered. Shashi Kapoor, who essays the role of an engineer, arrives at the village where Roopa stays and he falls in love with her. Shashi Kapoor doesn't know that half of her face bears scars. The film is known for the title song Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Bhor Bhaye Panghat Pe, Chanchal Sheetal Nirmal Komal, Yashomati Maiya Se Bole Nandlala, among others.

Don: This evergreen film released in 1978 starred Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, Pran, Helen among others. In the Chandra Barot directed Don, Amitabh played a double role, as Bombay underworld don and his lookalike Vijay. The film saw Zeenat playing a character who was trying to kill Don. The songs of the film that became a hit included Khaike Pan Banarswala, Jiska Mujhe Tha Intezar, Yeh Mera Dil Pyaar Ka Deewana, Yeh Hai Bombay Nagaria and Main Hoon Don.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.