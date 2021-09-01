Happy Birthday, Zendaya: From Frenemies to Spider-Man: Homecoming, Best Movies of the Actress

Zendaya rose to fame as a child artist on Disney Channel by playing fan-favourite characters and went on to become a backup dancer. After receiving initial fame with a handful of Disney original shows on Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover, the actress received acclaim for many projects on the big and small screen. The singer and actress later started dabbling in feature films and boldly marked her presence in Hollywood.

Her popularity has continued to grow over the past several years, thanks to her work in divisive films like The Greatest Showman. Zendaya became the youngest actor ever to win Emmy in the Best Drama Actress category for her role as a teen addict in acclaimed HBO drama Euphoria.

Malcolm & Marie (2021)

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson directed and backed Malcolm & Marie. The black-and-white Netflix film stars Zendaya and John David Washington. They play a couple – a filmmaker and his actress girlfriend, who anxiously await feedback on what the critics think of his latest film premiere. The film was conceived and shot entirely during the pandemic. Zendaya’s performance in this unique project earned praise from many critics.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Zendaya starred in the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel, also starring Tom Holland and Samuel Jackson. She reprised her role as Michelle “MJ” Jones, the character of Spider-man’s love interest in the film. In this second Spider-Man film, MJ and Peter Parker further explore their relationship. The couple profess their love for each other after the school travels to Europe for a summer trip. However, MJ already reveals she knows Parker is really Spider-Man.

The Greatest Showman (2017)

Zendaya portrayed an acrobat named Anne Wheeler and had fun flying through the air in this American musical drama. Directed by Michael Gracey, the film also featured Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya. Soon, the trapeze artist finds herself in a romantic relationship with Zac’s character, playwright Phillip Carlyle. The film was inspired by PT Barnum’s creation of the Barnum American museum and featured nine original tracks from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Zendaya’s first appearance as MJ came in the 2017 version of Spider-Man within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed by Jon Watts, the film starred Holland, Michael Keaton and Jon Favreau. The actress enacts her high school character’s weird and awkward intelligence.

Frenemies (2012)

It is a Disney Channel teen comedy-drama based on a book with the same title. Zendaya plays Halley, a high school-student, who runs an online magazine with her best friend, Avalon (played by Bella Thorne). The story of the television film finds three pairs of teenagers putting their friendship to test, becoming foes and friends again. Frenemies also features Stefanie Scott, Nick Robinson and Mary Mouser.

