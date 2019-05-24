Happy Brother's Day: Here are 5 Bollywood Siblings to Watch Out For

National Brother's Day is celebrated on May 24 to honour the brothers in one's life. The day celebrates brothers and the important role they play in the lives of many. A day celebrating the bond of brotherhood, it was founded by C. Daniel Rhodes from Alabama in the United States. Also observed by people who do not have blood-related brothers, it celebrates the brotherhood of any kind, blood or otherwise.Even Bollywood is not averse to filial relationships. From the famed Kapoor clan and the many brothers who have been part of the industry to star kids who have made a name in the industry, we take a look at some of the most famous brothers in Bollywood. Happy Brother's Day.Arjun Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor: Related because their fathers Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor are brothers, the duo is known to be very close to each other. In fact, when Harshvardhan's release Bhavesh Joshi Superhero was about to hit theatres, Arjun went all out promoting it, both on his social media and also in person at promotional events.Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar: Sons of actor Neelima Azeem from different relationships both have made quite a mark in Bollywood. During an interaction with IANS prior to the launch of his debut film Dhadak, Ishaan had said that he is "proud to be identified as Shahid's brother."Sunny and Bobby Deol: Sons of actor Dharmendra from his first marriage, both the brothers have been a huge part of the Indian film industry having given several hits across the years. They have even worked together in the films Apne and Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise.Salman, Sohail and Arbaaz Khan: The brothers have each made their own contribution to Bollywood, with Salman being touted as one of the most popular celebrities India has to offer. While Arbaaz and Sohail have had not that much success on screen, both brothers have fared immensely well behind the camera. Needless to say, the camaraderie shared by the three is not unknown.Ibrahim and Taimur Ali Khan: While they are far from making their debuts in cinema, the sons of Saif Ali Khan from Amrita Singh and Kareena Kapoor are known to share a beautiful bond. Sara Ali Khan is often seen sharing pictures with the two on her Instagram handle.Aaryan and AbRam Khan: Again, celebs in their own right, Shahrukh Khan's children can often be seen sharing pictures with their youngest brother showcasing the love and affection they have for each other. The doting elder brother that he is, Aaryan has even shared a picture on his Instagram handle saying, "Nobody lays a hand on my brother."(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)