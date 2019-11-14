Happy Children's Day 2019: From Bipasha Basu to Jasprit Bumrah, Here's How Stars Celebrate the Day

While November 14 is an exciting day for kids, we adults can revisit the good old memories and relive the days of childhood. As Children's Day takes us back in time to remind us of the favourite part of our childhood, celebrities took to Instagram to share their memories. While some shared pictures of their childhood, others simply posted a wish.

Actress Bipasha Basu into throwback mode with a series of childhood pictures. In the first picture, she is seen with her elder sister sitting next to her. She captioned it, "Mini me and my Swag. While didi is trying to look camera friendly. My childhood is precious and amazing thanks to my awesome parents and family. Happy Children's Day."

In another picture, she shared two photos of her dressed as a bride - one from the childhood and one as an adult. Husband Karan Singh Grover commented, "Cutest bou ever! Then and Now!"

Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, who has shown some mind-blowing talent on-field, also shared a glimpse of his childhood. He posted a picture with the caption, "The hair was messier then but my mother being by my side is constant. Wishing you all a happy Children's Day."

The hair was messier then but my mother being by my side is constant Wishing you all a happy ChildrensDay. #Childrensday2019 pic.twitter.com/H5ipIR3IZy — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) November 14, 2019

Politician Priyanka Gandhi, the great grand-daughter of Nehru, also shared a wish.

Sometimes the simplest things tell us more about a man than the most glorious tales.#ChildrensDay2019 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 14, 2019

Other celebrities who posted throwback pictures included Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat and Siddhaant Chaurvedi.

Shilpa Shetty, Ronit Roy posted photos with their kids.

