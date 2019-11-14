Happy Children's Day 2019: From Bipasha Basu to Jasprit Bumrah, Here's How Stars Celebrate the Day
As Children's Day takes us back in time to remind us of the favourite part of our childhood, celebrities took to Instagram to share their memories.
While November 14 is an exciting day for kids, we adults can revisit the good old memories and relive the days of childhood. As Children's Day takes us back in time to remind us of the favourite part of our childhood, celebrities took to Instagram to share their memories. While some shared pictures of their childhood, others simply posted a wish.
Actress Bipasha Basu into throwback mode with a series of childhood pictures. In the first picture, she is seen with her elder sister sitting next to her. She captioned it, "Mini me and my Swag. While didi is trying to look camera friendly. My childhood is precious and amazing thanks to my awesome parents and family. Happy Children's Day."
In another picture, she shared two photos of her dressed as a bride - one from the childhood and one as an adult. Husband Karan Singh Grover commented, "Cutest bou ever! Then and Now!"
Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, who has shown some mind-blowing talent on-field, also shared a glimpse of his childhood. He posted a picture with the caption, "The hair was messier then but my mother being by my side is constant. Wishing you all a happy Children's Day."
The hair was messier then but my mother being by my side is constant Wishing you all a happy ChildrensDay. #Childrensday2019 pic.twitter.com/H5ipIR3IZy— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) November 14, 2019
Politician Priyanka Gandhi, the great grand-daughter of Nehru, also shared a wish.
Sometimes the simplest things tell us more about a man than the most glorious tales.#ChildrensDay2019— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 14, 2019
Other celebrities who posted throwback pictures included Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat and Siddhaant Chaurvedi.
View this post on Instagram
Bachpan se Bechaini thi ki Jeetun har baazi main! ♂️ . #HappyChildrensDay ❤️ . . PS : Birthday Party performance on “Ek pal ka Jeena.” By the time I finished my “gig” everything was over. While the other kids eyed on Samosa, Chips (partially soggy) and the Cake( Flowy chunks of Alphabets), I was happy going home with applauses. And the return gift.
Shilpa Shetty, Ronit Roy posted photos with their kids.
View this post on Instagram
“Your soul is healed being with children” Thankyou my son for keeping my heart ,mind and soul ALIVE . 'You're my ray of sunshine, On the gloomiest of days with your smile , hugs and wet kisses May you always be protected, loved, and blessed, Thankyou for making me relive my childhood vicariously through you . Love you!❤ Happy Children’s day to you and all the beautiful children out there who make their parents heart happy ❤️❤️❤️ #happychildrensday #gratitude #love #sonlove #unconditionallove
