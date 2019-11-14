Take the pledge to vote

Happy Children's Day 2019: Lakdi Ki Kaathi to Chota Bacha Jaan Ke, Songs that Will Bring Out the Kid in You

Children's Day is often associated with certain fun songs. As the nation gears up to celebrate the day, here's looking at 5 such numbers which will bring out the child in you.

Trending Desk

November 14, 2019
Happy Children's Day 2019: Lakdi Ki Kaathi to Chota Bacha Jaan Ke, Songs that Will Bring Out the Kid in You
A still from Taare Zameen Par

While Universal Children's Day is annually observed on November 20, in India, Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 every year. The celebrations take place on this day to commemorate the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who was known for his love for youngsters and advocated for children’s education. He was fondly known as Chacha Nehru among children.

As the nation gears up to celebrate Children's Day, here's looking at 5 such numbers which will bring out the child in you.

Nanhe Munne Bachche: From the 1954 film Boot Polish, the song was sung by Asha Bhosle and Mohammad Rafi. The film is about an orphaned brother and sister who overcome severe hardships and separation to finally find happiness and family. The song had actor David Abraham Cheulkar teaching the children about self-respect.

Lakdi Ki Kaathi: From the 1983 film Masoom, the song featured Urmila Matondkar and Jugal Hansraj as child actors. The song, sung by Vanita Mishra, Gauri Bapat, Gurpreet Kaur too has attained cult status over the years and is a staple across schools on Children's Day.

Chota Bacha Jaan Ke Na Koi Aankh Dekhana Re: From the 1996 film Masoom, it had vocals by a young Aditya Narayan and has attained cult status over the year. The song, pictures on actor Omkar Kapoor was all about youngsters having attitude and swag as well.

Taare Zameen Par: From the 2007 film of the same name starring Aamir Khan, the tagline highlighted the fact that every child is special.

Ziddi Piddi: From the 2011 film Chillar Party, the song showcases a group of boys stripping down to their underwear to kick-start a mass movement against a minister who wanted to kill a mongrel pet dog. The song is a perfect example of what grit and determination of youngsters can achieve.

