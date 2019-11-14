Happy Children’s Day 2019: Relive Your Childhood with These Bollywood Films

Every year, November 14 is celebrated as Children’s Day. The day marks the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. He was liked a lot by the children and this is why his birthday is dedicated to children.

Bollywood has also given his share to celebrate the day with a number of films dedicated to children. This Children’s Day, if you plan to relive your childhood with your kids you can enjoy watching these films with them:

Taare Zameen Par: Not every child is same, yet they are all beautiful with their unique qualities. The movie gives out this message with an emotional narrative. The film revolves around parents, who are unable to understand that their son is dyslexic. They send them to a boarding school, where Aamir Khan turns out to be a life-changer for the kid.

I am Kalam: A story about a child’s innocent desire to meet a visionary like former President APJ Abdul Kalam. The kid, who works at a roadside dhaba in Rajasthan, changes his name to Kalam, and eventually fulfils his dream to meet his inspiration, former president Kalam.

Chillar Party: If you don’t want a single tear and have a laughter ride, this is the movie to watch. It’s a story about a team of kids, who fight hard with the entire society to let a cleaning boy keep his dog. The children are guided by no superior motives, but pure innocence and love.

Dhanak: Another movie on how two orphan kids embark on a journey to meet Shah Rukh Khan is what Dhanak is about. A blind boy, with support of his elder sister travel to Jaisalmer to meet the actor.

Udaan: A movie is about the strained relationship between father and his son. Udaan focuses on the importance of communication between parents and their children.

