Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Happy Children’s Day 2019: Relive Your Childhood with These Bollywood Films

On the occasion of Children's day today, here is a list of Bollywood movies that will make you relieve your childhood.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 14, 2019, 9:53 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Happy Children’s Day 2019: Relive Your Childhood with These Bollywood Films
On the occasion of Children's day today, here is a list of Bollywood movies that will make you relieve your childhood.

Every year, November 14 is celebrated as Children’s Day. The day marks the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. He was liked a lot by the children and this is why his birthday is dedicated to children.

Bollywood has also given his share to celebrate the day with a number of films dedicated to children. This Children’s Day, if you plan to relive your childhood with your kids you can enjoy watching these films with them:

Taare Zameen Par: Not every child is same, yet they are all beautiful with their unique qualities. The movie gives out this message with an emotional narrative. The film revolves around parents, who are unable to understand that their son is dyslexic. They send them to a boarding school, where Aamir Khan turns out to be a life-changer for the kid.

I am Kalam: A story about a child’s innocent desire to meet a visionary like former President APJ Abdul Kalam. The kid, who works at a roadside dhaba in Rajasthan, changes his name to Kalam, and eventually fulfils his dream to meet his inspiration, former president Kalam.

Chillar Party: If you don’t want a single tear and have a laughter ride, this is the movie to watch. It’s a story about a team of kids, who fight hard with the entire society to let a cleaning boy keep his dog. The children are guided by no superior motives, but pure innocence and love.

Dhanak: Another movie on how two orphan kids embark on a journey to meet Shah Rukh Khan is what Dhanak is about. A blind boy, with support of his elder sister travel to Jaisalmer to meet the actor.

Udaan: A movie is about the strained relationship between father and his son. Udaan focuses on the importance of communication between parents and their children.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram