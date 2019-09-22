Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Happy Daughter’s Day 2019: Meet the Famous Father-Daughter Duo of Bollywood

On Daughter’s Day 2019, let’s have a look at some of the famous parent-daughter jodis of Bollywood.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 22, 2019, 11:34 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Happy Daughter’s Day 2019: Meet the Famous Father-Daughter Duo of Bollywood
On Daughter’s Day 2019, let’s have a look at some of the famous parent-daughter jodis of Bollywood.
Loading...

Every year, the fourth Sunday of September is celebrated as National Daughter’s Day in India. This year, the day falls on September 22. The day celebrates daughters and their importance in the family. On Daughter’s Day 2019, let’s have a look at some of the famous parent-daughter jodis of Bollywood:

Shweta Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan: A reflection of her father, Shweta Bachchan is an adorable daughter, and that is one reason that Senior Bachchan and wife Jaya never leaves a moment to appreciate her.

Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan: While Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan separated their ways when both Ibrahim and Sara were kids, the lovely daughter shares a beautiful bond with her. In fact, she was also present by Saif’s side when he got married to Kareena Kapoor.

Sonam-Rhea and Anil Kapoor: While Anil Kapoor may not have aged a bit, he is father to two beautiful daughters, Rhea and Sonam. While AK, as he is fondly called, is more like a friend than a father, he is equally protective about his daughters.

Ira Khan and Aamir Khan: Until a few days ago, Ira Khan, Aamir Khan’s daughter from his first wife Reena Dutta, stayed away from limelight. However, ever since she has taken her tiny steps into the world of fashion and theatre, father Aamir is not missing any moment to be by her side.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Rishi Kapoor: If anyone will go through Neetu Kapoor’s social media page, they’ll find nothing except her love for the family. He is closely attached to Riddhima and her daughter, and keeps posting pictures and videos online.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram