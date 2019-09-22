Happy Daughter’s Day 2019: Meet the Famous Father-Daughter Duo of Bollywood

Every year, the fourth Sunday of September is celebrated as National Daughter’s Day in India. This year, the day falls on September 22. The day celebrates daughters and their importance in the family. On Daughter’s Day 2019, let’s have a look at some of the famous parent-daughter jodis of Bollywood:

Shweta Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan: A reflection of her father, Shweta Bachchan is an adorable daughter, and that is one reason that Senior Bachchan and wife Jaya never leaves a moment to appreciate her.

Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan: While Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan separated their ways when both Ibrahim and Sara were kids, the lovely daughter shares a beautiful bond with her. In fact, she was also present by Saif’s side when he got married to Kareena Kapoor.

Sonam-Rhea and Anil Kapoor: While Anil Kapoor may not have aged a bit, he is father to two beautiful daughters, Rhea and Sonam. While AK, as he is fondly called, is more like a friend than a father, he is equally protective about his daughters.

Ira Khan and Aamir Khan: Until a few days ago, Ira Khan, Aamir Khan’s daughter from his first wife Reena Dutta, stayed away from limelight. However, ever since she has taken her tiny steps into the world of fashion and theatre, father Aamir is not missing any moment to be by her side.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Rishi Kapoor: If anyone will go through Neetu Kapoor’s social media page, they’ll find nothing except her love for the family. He is closely attached to Riddhima and her daughter, and keeps posting pictures and videos online.

