Happy Daughters’ Day: 5 Films You Can Watch to Enjoy Different Types of Parent-daughter Relationships
This daughters' day, if you want your daughters to get their life lessons in celluloid, you may watch these Bollywood films with them.
Daughters' day marks to celebrate all daughters across the country. Every year, the fourth Sunday of September is celebrated as National Daughter’s Day in India. This year, the day falls on September 22. The day celebrates daughters and their importance in the family.
So, this daughters' day, if you want your daughters to get their life lessons in celluloid, you may watch these Bollywood films with them.
Piku
A cranky old father and his daughter’s single life revolve around one important issue: constipation. Shoojir Sircar, very beautifully manages to capture the sentiments involved in the relationship. Amitabh Bachchan, who plays the role of the father, has a dialogue “I took care of you when you were a child, now you take care of me”. This dialogue strongly picturises the role reversal we all face when the children grow old and the parents grow older.
Dangal
Another plot based on a strong father-daughter bond, this film narrates the real life story of former wrester Mahabir Singh Phogat and his two daughters Geeta and Babita. The father doesn’t care about the societal gossips when he trains his two daughters to become wrestlers. When the mother is worried about the fact that no one would want to marry their daughters in the future, the father asks “hamari chhori chhoro se kam hai ke?” Thus, helping many daughters across the country feel empowered.
Aisi Bhi Kya Jaldi Hai
In this film, the single father is not willing to accept that his daughter has grown up and can take care of herself. He is overprotective, and hates the fact that a man has entered her daughter’s life. Misunderstandings arise as the father tries hard to keep the man away from his daughter. However, eventually, the father realizes that it’s time to let his daughter set up a life for herself.
Nil Battey Sannata
His comedy drama is about a high-school drop-out household maid and single mother of a young girl, who wants live up to the right to dream and change their lives, irrespective of social status. The mother enrolls into her daughter’s school, much to the daughter’s embarrassment. The playful bond between the mother and the daughter shows how much they matter to one another.
Cheenikum
This is a story about a daughter who falls in love with a man who is much older than her own father. The father, of course, disapproves of this relationship and is adamant to not accept it.
