Happy Diwali 2022: Revisit The Biggest Bollywood Deepavali Parties Ever Thrown

HAPPY DIWALI 2022: Diwali–also known as the festival of lights– is fast approaching, and Bollywood celebrities are no strangers to big, glitzy Diwali parties to celebrate the day. From Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s annual Diwali bash to the celebrations at Amitabh Bachchan’s home, there are several noteworthy parties that take place.

As such, let’s take a stroll down memory lane and revisit the biggest and most extravagant parties that Bollywood celebrities have ever thrown.

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s Diwali party

The power couple is known for hosting star-studded Diwali parties at their home–Mannat. The duo’s 2018 Diwali party saw the likes of Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Kajol in attendance. Here’s hoping we get to see a glitzy party in 2022.

Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash

Producer Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali parties are attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Mrunal Thakur are some of the faces we stopped at her previous party.

Karan Johar’s glitzy Diwali get-together

Karan is famous for arranging one of the most fantastic parties in Bollywood and Diwali is no different. He regularly hosts actors and actresses that have worked with him which include Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan among others.

Amitabh Bachchan’s private Diwali celebrations

Veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his family, celebrate Diwali at their home ‘Jalsa’. In 2019, Jalsa saw guests such as Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Katrina Kaif, and more in attendance.

Anil Kapoor’s Diwali party

Actor Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor are well-known for their grand celebrations. In 2021, the Kapoors celebrated Diwali with the cast of JugJugg Jeeyo.

Manish Malhotra’s elusive Diwali party

From beautiful decors to lip-smackingly delicious food, celebs make a beeline to Manish Malhotra’s home for the Diwali extravaganza.

