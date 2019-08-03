Happy Friendship Day 2019: These Bollywood Friendships Have Been Setting #BFFgoals for Years

The world will be celebrating and rejoicing the bond and love of friendship on August 4, 2019. Celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year, the idea of Friendship Day first originated in the US and then it has spread across the world. While some friendships become an inspiration for others, it is rare to see some real friendships blossom in the world of showbiz. However, there are a few friendships that are not only adorable but also a learning experience, supporting each other in all ups and downs.

Here’s a look at the BFFs in Bollywood:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora: From taking yoga classes together to going on random trips, these two BFFs have been a favourite of many. Joining the group are the big sisters, Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor. Kareena and Amrita have been on each other’s side for a long time now.

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor: Needless to say, the two hunks have are the closest of the friends. From working in Gunday to getting roasted at an AIB show, the actors have fun whenever they meet. To know the essence of their bond, one should watch the Koffee with Karan episode where the two can be seen pulling each other’s leg.

Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan: One of the oldest friends in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar has been on each other’s side despite all the controversies. Karan Johar is not just a director to SRK but also a mentor and a friend.

Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukherjee: Ranbir and Ayan, who will be releasing their upcoming movie Brahmastra soon, is another pair of BFFs in Bollywood. In fact, Ayan has been there when Alia and Ranbir fell in love.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan: After doing a series of films together, Alia and Varun have been able to keep their chemistry alive in all the movies, thanks to their never-ending love and friendship. Both the actors have worked together on their first film, and have been rocking their friendship ever since.

Tabu and Ajay Devgn: Tabu, who has established herself as one of the strongest ladies in Bollywood, shares a special bond of friendship with actor Ajay Devgn. More like a sister to Ajay, Tabu has been a constant support for the actor and has worked on quite a number of films together.

