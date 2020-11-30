News18 Logo

Happy Gurpurab 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar Lead Celebs Wishing Fans on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra were among celebs who wishes their fans on Guru Nanak Jayanti.

November 30, 2020 marks the celebration of Gurpurab or ‘the day of guru’. Sikhs all around the world celebrate Gurpurab as the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism. The day is also known as Guru Nanak Jayanti and is marked on the 15th day or the Purnima tithi in the Kartik month of Hindu calender.

Every year, the celebration of Gurpurab is marked on a huge scale all around the world. However, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, the celebrations will be milder than previous years. To mark the day, several celebrities took to social media to wish their fans and followers.

Bollywood’s superstar Amitabh Bachchan wished his social media fam on this day, by sharing a Punjabi wish.

Akshay Kumar is very much a desi Punjabi at heart. His wished everyone with the slogan of “Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh.”

While the Kapoor clan has grown up in Chembur, their roots take them back to Punjab. Anil Kapoor wished everyone on Gurpurab with prayers of health, joy & peace.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Karan Johar and Nimrat Kaur also took it to Twitter to wish the fans and their Punjabi brethren on the day.

Nimrat also shared some images of her visiting a gurudwara.

Punjabi film industry also wished their fans on the special day by sharing Gurpurab greetings. Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh wrote, “Gurpurab Dian Sab Sangtan Nu Lakh Lakh Wadhaiyan.”

Ammy Virk, Honey Singh, Urmila Matondkar and other many celebs wished their online fam.

Guru Nanak’s birthday is also known as Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsav, marking one of the most important festivals of Sikhism. Guru Nanak was the first among the ten gurus in the religion and is revered great respect and honour. On his birth anniversary, gurudwaras hold the recitation of Akhand Path and serve langars.


