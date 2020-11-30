Happy Gurpurab 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar Lead Celebs Wishing Fans on Guru Nanak Jayanti

November 30, 2020 marks the celebration of Gurpurab or ‘the day of guru’. Sikhs all around the world celebrate Gurpurab as the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism. The day is also known as Guru Nanak Jayanti and is marked on the 15th day or the Purnima tithi in the Kartik month of Hindu calender.

Every year, the celebration of Gurpurab is marked on a huge scale all around the world. However, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, the celebrations will be milder than previous years. To mark the day, several celebrities took to social media to wish their fans and followers.

Bollywood’s superstar Amitabh Bachchan wished his social media fam on this day, by sharing a Punjabi wish.

T 554 -A very auspicious GURPURAB ..!! SATGUR NANAK PARGATIYA, MITI DHUND JAG CHANAN HOAA .. GREETINGS ON GURUNANAK DEVJI BIRTHDAY ..!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 10, 2011

Akshay Kumar is very much a desi Punjabi at heart. His wished everyone with the slogan of “Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh.”

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh. May Baba ji bless us all. Happy Gurpurab! #GuruNanakJayanti pic.twitter.com/BRMxMmETFr — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 14, 2016

While the Kapoor clan has grown up in Chembur, their roots take them back to Punjab. Anil Kapoor wished everyone on Gurpurab with prayers of health, joy & peace.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Karan Johar and Nimrat Kaur also took it to Twitter to wish the fans and their Punjabi brethren on the day.

Meri taraf se aap sabko gurpurab di lakh lakh wadhaiyaan.... Wahe guruji da Khalsa..wahe guru ji di fateh... — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 10, 2011

Happy Gurpurab to all.....love and light always....❤️ pic.twitter.com/jKDkoP4mJI — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 23, 2018

Nimrat also shared some images of her visiting a gurudwara.

ਗੁਰਪੁਰਬ ਦੀਆਂ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਲੱਖ ਲੱਖ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ...♾♥️Wishing everyone a very very Happy Gurpurab. May the light and teachings of Shri Guru Nanak Sahib bless and guide us towards prosperity and togetherness...🙏🏼✨ #HappyGuruNanakJayanti #HappyGurpurab #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/ZPemlBbQjQ — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) November 30, 2020

Punjabi film industry also wished their fans on the special day by sharing Gurpurab greetings. Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh wrote, “Gurpurab Dian Sab Sangtan Nu Lakh Lakh Wadhaiyan.”

DHAN GURU NANAK JI 🙏🏾Gurpurab Dian Sab Sangtan Nu Lakh Lakh Wadhaiyan 🙏🏾BABA ANG SANG SAHAI HOVE TE SABEY KAARJ RAAS KAREY 🙏🏾 #Sikh pic.twitter.com/H4MZI5puXW — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 30, 2020

Ammy Virk, Honey Singh, Urmila Matondkar and other many celebs wished their online fam.

Happy gurupurab ❤️NANAK NAAM CHARHDIKALATERE BHAANE SARBAT DA BHALA 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/cu4k1DhQgZ — Ammy Virk (@AmmyVirk) November 29, 2020

Jo bole so nihaal Sat Sri Akal 🙏🏼On #Gurupurab sabnoo lakh lakh vadhaiyan 🙏🏼On this auspicious occasion I pray for all n especially for the struggling #Farmers n their families. I’m with you 🙏🏼#GuruNanakJayanti #GuruNanakJayanti2020 #गुरु_नानक_देव_जी pic.twitter.com/0ccre2MEVz — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) November 30, 2020

Guru Nanak’s birthday is also known as Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsav, marking one of the most important festivals of Sikhism. Guru Nanak was the first among the ten gurus in the religion and is revered great respect and honour. On his birth anniversary, gurudwaras hold the recitation of Akhand Path and serve langars.