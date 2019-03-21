English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Happy Holi 2019: 4 Types of Bollywood Characters You'll Definitely Bump into This Day
It’s that time of the year when 'Rang barse bheege chunar waali...' will lead the music charts again.
It’s that time of the year when 'Rang barse bheege chunar waali...' will lead the music charts again.
Loading...
It’s that time of the year when Rang barse bheege chunar waali... will lead the music charts again, when you’ll not really mind your white teeth shining amidst a multi-coloured face and when you'll be all fine spending some substantial time cleansing all the 'kacha-pakka' colors you were smeared with while playing the festival of colors - Holi. Also, don’t forget it’s the only day when you’re not being judged even if you walk the streets in old rigged torn-off clothes.
While everybody is busy gearing up for one of the most vibrant festivals of our country, we bring you a list of Bollywood characters, you’re bound to come across on this colourful day. (You may consider some to be a subtle warning, others just an insight into what's coming your way)
Rang-me-not peeps
"Please don’t colour us on this colourful day". While these people maybe the ones who party all year round, they suddenly become the touch-me-not type on this one day when it's only about colors. From ‘Doctor ne mana kiya hai’ to ‘I’ve a skin allergy’; their bucket list of excuses is longer than the number of Holi scenes to have ever appeared in our mainstream Bollywood.
Over-enthusiastic go-getters
These are the ones who usually start preparing for the big day almost a week before (or maybe more). From arranging the perfect gulaal to getting their hands on the dirtiest permanent colors; their life’s sorted when Holi is around the corner. From early morning to late evening; you just can't miss their never-die spirit.
With love, from terrace
Now this category of people is a special one; be it for their poky-ness to actually go up to the terrace and throw water balloons at the people who’re apparently having a gala time or just their guts to wish random strangers a Happy Holi at the top of their voices.
Uni-players
Okay, so what’s the thing with either playing a dry Holi or making sure to wet every other person you get your hands on with colored water from a huge tub? Whatever it is, no Holi can pass without coming across an extremist of either league.
No matter who you're celebrating this joyous festival with, we wish you a super-colorful, a very happy and definitely a memorable Holi!
Follow @News18Movies for more
While everybody is busy gearing up for one of the most vibrant festivals of our country, we bring you a list of Bollywood characters, you’re bound to come across on this colourful day. (You may consider some to be a subtle warning, others just an insight into what's coming your way)
Rang-me-not peeps
"Please don’t colour us on this colourful day". While these people maybe the ones who party all year round, they suddenly become the touch-me-not type on this one day when it's only about colors. From ‘Doctor ne mana kiya hai’ to ‘I’ve a skin allergy’; their bucket list of excuses is longer than the number of Holi scenes to have ever appeared in our mainstream Bollywood.
Over-enthusiastic go-getters
These are the ones who usually start preparing for the big day almost a week before (or maybe more). From arranging the perfect gulaal to getting their hands on the dirtiest permanent colors; their life’s sorted when Holi is around the corner. From early morning to late evening; you just can't miss their never-die spirit.
With love, from terrace
Now this category of people is a special one; be it for their poky-ness to actually go up to the terrace and throw water balloons at the people who’re apparently having a gala time or just their guts to wish random strangers a Happy Holi at the top of their voices.
Uni-players
Okay, so what’s the thing with either playing a dry Holi or making sure to wet every other person you get your hands on with colored water from a huge tub? Whatever it is, no Holi can pass without coming across an extremist of either league.
No matter who you're celebrating this joyous festival with, we wish you a super-colorful, a very happy and definitely a memorable Holi!
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manmarziyaan was A Good Crossover Even for Anurag Kashyap, Says Taapsee Pannu
- Hey Siri, New Apple AirPods Are Priced From Rs 14,900; H1 Chip And Longer Battery Life On Board
- Vivo X27 Pro With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 710 SoC Announced
- College Asks Students to Not Gatecrash Weddings, Twitter Defends It as 'Ancient Tradition'
- Call of Duty Mobile to Launch in Coming Months, Could be a Potential Threat to PUBG Mobile: Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results