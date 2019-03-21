LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Happy Holi 2019: 4 Types of Bollywood Characters You'll Definitely Bump into This Day

It’s that time of the year when 'Rang barse bheege chunar waali...' will lead the music charts again.

News18.com

Updated:March 21, 2019, 8:28 AM IST
It’s that time of the year when Rang barse bheege chunar waali... will lead the music charts again, when you’ll not really mind your white teeth shining amidst a multi-coloured face and when you'll be all fine spending some substantial time cleansing all the 'kacha-pakka' colors you were smeared with while playing the festival of colors - Holi. Also, don’t forget it’s the only day when you’re not being judged even if you walk the streets in old rigged torn-off clothes.

While everybody is busy gearing up for one of the most vibrant festivals of our country, we bring you a list of Bollywood characters, you’re bound to come across on this colourful day. (You may consider some to be a subtle warning, others just an insight into what's coming your way)

Rang-me-not peeps

pjimage - 2019-03-20T184212.782

"Please don’t colour us on this colourful day". While these people maybe the ones who party all year round, they suddenly become the touch-me-not type on this one day when it's only about colors. From ‘Doctor ne mana kiya hai’ to ‘I’ve a skin allergy’; their bucket list of excuses is longer than the number of Holi scenes to have ever appeared in our mainstream Bollywood.

Over-enthusiastic go-getters

pjimage - 2019-03-20T184232.118

These are the ones who usually start preparing for the big day almost a week before (or maybe more). From arranging the perfect gulaal to getting their hands on the dirtiest permanent colors; their life’s sorted when Holi is around the corner. From early morning to late evening; you just can't miss their never-die spirit.

With love, from terrace

pjimage - 2019-03-20T184249.571

Now this category of people is a special one; be it for their poky-ness to actually go up to the terrace and throw water balloons at the people who’re apparently having a gala time or just their guts to wish random strangers a Happy Holi at the top of their voices.

Uni-players

pjimage - 2019-03-20T184255.557

Okay, so what’s the thing with either playing a dry Holi or making sure to wet every other person you get your hands on with colored water from a huge tub? Whatever it is, no Holi can pass without coming across an extremist of either league.

No matter who you're celebrating this joyous festival with, we wish you a super-colorful, a very happy and definitely a memorable Holi!


Follow @News18Movies for more



Also Watch

