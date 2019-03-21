LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Happy Holi 2019: From Rang Barse to Badri Ki Dulhania, Turn on the Festive Vibe With These Songs

It's a festival that has inspired some evergreen songs and scenes in Bollywood, from 'Rang barse' and 'Holi ke din' to 'Balam pichkari' and 'Badri ki dulhania'.

Updated:March 21, 2019, 8:22 AM IST
Happy Holi 2019: From Rang Barse to Badri Ki Dulhania, Turn on the Festive Vibe With These Songs
It's a festival that has inspired some evergreen songs and scenes in Bollywood, from 'Rang barse' and 'Holi ke din' to 'Balam pichkari' and 'Badri ki dulhania'.
It's a festival that has inspired some evergreen songs and scenes in Bollywood, from Rang barse and Holi ke din to Balam pichkari and Badri ki dulhania. Films like Silsila, Sholay, Mother India and Darr have unforgettably captured the fun with colours. Songs like Rang barse, Holi aaye re kanhayee and Ang se ang lagana remain timeless and in real life, many consider Holi celebrations incomplete without these playing in the backdrop.

In fact Rang barse from the 1981 release Silsila remains an all-time favourite at every Holi party. Be it the young generation or the older one, everyone likes to shake a leg to this popular song.

Check out the best Hindi Holi songs from Bollywood that will make the festival even more colorful:



