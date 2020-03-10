Happy Holi 2020: 5 Hindi Songs to Make Your Party Happening

Holi is round the corner and people might have already made their plans for celebrating the festival of colours. It’s a time to have fun with friends and family.

Holi is when people gorge on delicacies like gujiya, thandai and malpua.

This year Holi, which falls on March 10, is being celebrated under the cloud of coronavirus outbreak.

Apart from playing with colours and sharing delicacies, people celebrate by dancing on Holi songs. If you are also planning to hold a party on the festival, here are the five Holi songs that will set your mood right.

Rang Barse



This evergreen song from the movie Silsila is synonymous with Holi. The song was composed by Shiv-Hari – Santoor maestro Shiv Kumar Sharma and flute legend Hariprasad Chaurasia— and sung by Amitabh Bachchan.

Balam Pichkari



This peppy number from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani always finds a place in the playlist of Holi songs. Balam Pichkari was composed by Pritam Chakraborty and Vishal Dadlani and Shalmali Kholgade rendered the vocals.

Do Me A Favour Let’s Play Holi



This upbeat song from the movie Waqt: The Race Against Time is a hit. Anu Malik was the music director for this Holi song it was sung by Malik and Sunidhi Chauhan.

Holi Ke Din



Holi Ke Din song from one of Bollywood’s greatest hits Sholay adds colour to Holi celebration. The song was composed by RD Burman and sung by Lata Mangeshkar, and Kishore Kumar.



Holi Khele Raghuveera



Holi Khele Raghuveera is a number which brings out youthfulness in even the old during Holi. Aadesh Shrivastava‎ gave music to this song, while it was sung by Amitabh Bachchan, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Sukhwinder Singh. The song is from the movie Baghban.

