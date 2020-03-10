English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Happy Holi 2020: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wishes Fans With Endearing Picture with Daughter Aaradhya

Happy Holi 2020: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wishes Fans With Endearing Picture with Daughter Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished her fans and well-wishers a happy Holi by sharing a picture with daughter Aaradhya in front of the Holika bonfire.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 10, 2020, 4:15 PM IST
Share this:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished her fans and well-wishers a happy Holi by posting a selfie with daughter Aaradhya. The Dhoom 2 actress took to Instagram to post a picture with the Holika bonfire as the backdrop.

Aaradhya Bachchan, who is a fan-favourite star kid looked adorable in the picture. While she wore a pretty pink dress and a floral headband, Aishwarya was seen with a Tilak in her forehead. “Happy Holi to all. Love n light,” she captioned the picture.

View this post on Instagram

✨Happy Holi to AllLove n Light✨

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

The Bride and Prejudice actress always delights her fans with glimpses of her personal life. Her Instagram is filled with happy pictures with daughter Aaradhya and husband Abhishek Bachchan. Veteran actors Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan also frequently make appearances on her social media.

View this post on Instagram

✨❤️✨

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

View this post on Instagram

✨Always ✨

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

View this post on Instagram

✨❤️MINE✨LOVE

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

Aishwarya will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum-opus Ponniyin Selvan. The Tamil epic written by Kalki Krishnamurthy, tells the tale of early days of Arulmozhivarman, who later became the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. The actress will reportedly be playing a souble role in the film. It will also star Vikram, Jayram Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sobhita Dhulipala among others. It is slated to release on April 2021.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story