Happy Holi 2020: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wishes Fans With Endearing Picture with Daughter Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished her fans and well-wishers a happy Holi by posting a selfie with daughter Aaradhya. The Dhoom 2 actress took to Instagram to post a picture with the Holika bonfire as the backdrop.

Aaradhya Bachchan, who is a fan-favourite star kid looked adorable in the picture. While she wore a pretty pink dress and a floral headband, Aishwarya was seen with a Tilak in her forehead. “Happy Holi to all. Love n light,” she captioned the picture.

The Bride and Prejudice actress always delights her fans with glimpses of her personal life. Her Instagram is filled with happy pictures with daughter Aaradhya and husband Abhishek Bachchan. Veteran actors Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan also frequently make appearances on her social media.

Aishwarya will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum-opus Ponniyin Selvan. The Tamil epic written by Kalki Krishnamurthy, tells the tale of early days of Arulmozhivarman, who later became the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. The actress will reportedly be playing a souble role in the film. It will also star Vikram, Jayram Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sobhita Dhulipala among others. It is slated to release on April 2021.

