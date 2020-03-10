Happy Holi 2020: TV Actors Share Fond Memories Of Holi

Traditionally, Holi in India is celebrated all across the country marking the victory of good over evil. The festival bids farewell to winter and is a harbinger of spring and good-tidings.

On this special occasion, a slew of TV actors from Shivin Narang to Kunal Jaisingh and Bharati Achrekar have shared a special message for their fans. They urged them not to harm animals and play safe.

Aura Bhatnagar as Bondita from Barrister Babu, "I celebrate Holi with my family and friends with only organic colors without wasting any water. It is one of my favourite festivals and I am hoping to celebrate it with the new family of my show Barrister Babu on the sets. I am also looking forward to having lots of sweets and making some fond memories. Happy Holi! Stay Safe."

Shivin Narang from Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10, "Holi is a festival to be carefree and hang out with friends. I remember playing Holi as a 12-year-old. There would be a huge tub filled with water in our building premises and all the kids would throw different kinds of colors in it. We would then load up our pichkaris and run out to drench whoever was playing Holi.. One year, I remember my cousin picking me up and throwing me into that tub. A lot of times, kids would jump in the tub themselves. I have so many happy memories. While it is lots of fun, make sure that you do not harm anyone and play Holi with caution. This year, I am planning to take some time out to celebrate the festival with my family and a few close friends."

Vijayendra Kumeria aka Dev from Naagin Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, "For me, Holi is certainly the most memorable time of the year. I remember when I was in college, a few of my friends made me try Thandai. Needless to say, it seemed a lot of fun and it turned out to be a hilarious experience. We sang and danced till our legs hurt and clicked some pictures which I still have a good laugh at. This year, I will be at home celebrating Holi with my daughter and family. Happy Holi everyone."

Kunal Jaisingh aka Reyansh from Pavitra Bhagya says, "Holi is my favourite festival as it is full of joy and colors. I usually go out with my family and friends to playing. This year, if I get a day off I will be going out with my friends and with my wife to a Holi party and enjoy the day. While one must revel in the festival, we should not harm animals in any way. I wish everyone to enjoy a very safe, organic and dry Holi this season."

Bharati Achrekar aka Dadi from Naati Pinky says, "My Holi begins with the Holika dahan, which is believed to be the day winters end and that when everyone burns away their negativity and evil for positivity to take over. I don’t play Holi with colors anymore, but when I was a kid, I used to be the most enthusiastic person. Back then, we would only use natural colors and I still follow it. I pray and urge everyone to be responsible and play a safe and healthy Holi. My best wishes to all my viewers and fans."

