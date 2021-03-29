Happy Holi 2021: Kareena Kapoor Shares Adorable Photo of Taimur Covered in Colours

Kareena Kapoor Khan has treated fans with an adorable photo of her son Taimur Ali Khan on the occasion of Holi. Kareena took to her Instagram account to share the picture of her little bundle of joy covered in colours. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, “Stay safe people. Happy Holi from me." Kareena also extended warm wishes to fans with a video from one of her songs which featured the celebrations from the festival of colours with Akshay Kumar. Kareena shared the video with caption “Reminiscing the happy Holi days with @akshaykumar and @shabskofficial”.

Meanwhile, the actress recently resumed work a month after her second baby’s birth. She was spotted outside a Mumbai studio in a baby-blue dress. Reportedly, Kareena was shooting for an upcoming Discovery+ show titled Star vs Food, which will have celebrities cooking a meal for their loved ones under the supervision of a Masterchef.

Kareena has also been sharing pics with her baby boy on social media without revealing his face. It has been reported that the couple plan on keeping the public eye off him for some time. They have not announced the name of their son.

Kareena and husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, welcomed their second son on February 21. The couple are also parents to four-year-old Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena and Saif got married in 2012 and welcomed Taimur in December 2016. Saif also has two children– actor Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan with ex-wife Amrita Singh.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is the Bollywood remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht, also starring Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.