Happy Holi 2021: TV Actors Share Fond Memories Of Holi

On the occasion of Holi, a slew of TV actors have shared special messages for their fans.

Ayesha Singh, who plays the role of Sai Joshi in Star Plus’ popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, says, “This year, I will be shooting for my show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin during Holi and we will for sure play Holi. Apart from that, I love celebrating all festivals with my family, be it Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi or any other festival. Wish my parents were present here in Mumbai, though my extended family is here and I will be celebrating Holi with them as well. Usually, during Holi, we have guests at home and there was this one instance I remember the most when I was about 6 or 7 year old. The day our neighbors were just waiting to attack us with water balloons as we all had freshened and dressed up as we were expecting guests at home. However, at the same time, my family and guests were also very spontaneous and came up with a smart plan to attack them with water balloons from our terrace. It ended being a fun water fight between the two families and it is by far the most memorable and fun day for me.”

Reem Shaikh, who depicts the role of Kalyani in Tujhse Hain Raabta, states, “Ever since our show, Tujhse Hai Raabta started, for nearly two years, the entire cast played and celebrated Holi together. Currently because of track changes and recent developments it’s not possible for all of us to play together and I really miss that. This year Holi will be very low key considering the COVID situation in Mumbai and I will be celebrating it with my near and dear ones. But I wish to one day play Holi with the all the cast members associated with the show and if not on the set then definitely somewhere else.”

Sukirti Kandpal, who is essaying the character of Alia Shroff in Story 9 Months Ki, expresses her excitement on Holi. She shares, “Let the festivities begin! Our team of Story 9 Months is a lively and vibrant bunch of individuals who are exceptionally creative and big foodies. I feel happy that I will be spending time working with my crew. I would like to wish all our fans and viewers a very happy and safe Holi.”

Tannaz Irani, who essays the character of Maharani Rajeshwari in Zee TV’s Apna Time Bhi Aayega, says, “I’m Parsi but still we celebrate all the festivals, be it Christmas, Diwali or Holi. I still remember this incident; it was years back when we were attending a channel’s Holi party and there was a pool in which I was literally pushed by my best friend. That time I was angry with her because it was so sudden and we were too young, but now that I think about it, I just can’t stop laughing. For the past few years, I’ve been spending Holi at our Parsi colony with friends and family because I feel that is much safer. Even this year we plan to do the same since our kids are too young and we are being really cautious about the increasing COVID cases. My only advice to everyone is to play Holi with safe colors but don’t forget that the pandemic is still there. I urge everyone to be a little careful because safety is the first priority. So, play smart and happy Holi and all the best wishes from me to all of you.”

Vijayendra Kumeria, who plays the role of Darsh Rawal in Star Plus’ show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, says, “This year there are no Holi parties happening due to the pandemic… so I’ll just be with my family at home in case I am not shooting for my show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha. The reel Holi is already shot so whatever fun we had to have we had in the shots with safety amid precautions. I had bhang once on Holi and it was a very funny experience as I was laughing the whole day. It was the funniest and also the worst Holi experience and I will never repeat that. I would request everyone to be safe and avoid large gatherings as the situation in regards to covid.”

Ayub Khan, who is seen in the show Ranju Ki Betiyaan, says, “I have tons of memories of Holi from when I was a kid, in college and from when I started working. There used to be these fantastic parties where all my friends and actors used to get together and we used to have a mad time. I remember during a Holi celebration, I don’t know why but I was in very high spirits and I didn’t like the fact that every man was wearing a shirt so I went and ripped everybody’s shirt off (laughs). This Holi, due to the pandemic, I would request everyone to stay safe and maintain social distance. I know this is Holi but it’s better to be safe than sorry. Do not venture out too much, do not try to get into crowds and be safe."