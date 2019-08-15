Happy Independence Day 2019: Soak in the Spirit of Freedom with These Patriotic Songs

India will be celebrating the 73rd year of its Independence from the British Raj on August 15, 2019. The country gained its independence in the year 1947. As the patriotic fervor runs high on Independence Day, the Bollywood patriotic songs help in keeping the spirit up. These patriotic songs not only instill patriotism in us, but also propel us to do something spectacular for our nation.

Culture has played an important part in India’s freedom struggle; therefore, celebrating the day with these patriotic songs adds a cherry on the cake.

Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka (Naya Daur)

Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala’s Naya Daur, which was released in 1957, brought about the colours of patriotism with its song Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka. Even after 63 years of its release, this song brings in the same zeal and enthusiasm.

Mere Desh ki Dharti (Upkar)

Manoj Kumar starrer Upkar, released in 1967, gave another famous patriotic song. The song Mere Desh ki Dharti talks about the greatness of the country. The song was sung by the legendary singer Mahendra Kapoor.

Maa Tujhe Salaam (Vande Mataram)

A R Rahman’s Vanteram can give goosebumps even today, with the music and the lyrics. Paying a tribute to mother land, A R Rahman’s Maa Tujhe Salaam emphasizes the diversity of the country and instills patriotism as well as unity among the people.

Aye Watan Tere Liye (Karma)

Reminding us of our duties and responsibilities towards the country, Aye watan Tere Liye, from 1986 blockbuster Karma, is dedicated to the nation. The song has been sung by Mohammad Aziz and Kavita Krishnamurthy.

Chak De! India (Chak De! India)

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 2007 blockbuster Chak De! India brought in right amount of patriotism and love for the nation. The song Chak De! India is a heart thumping song, which has also become a sports anthem.

