Happy Independence Day 2020: 5 New-age Patriotic Movies to Binge Watch

As India celebrates 74th years of Independence today, we bring to you a list of new-age Bollywood movies that not only offer a fresh take on patriotism but also make you feel proud of the sacrifices that the leaders of the country made during the freedom struggle. What better way to reminisce those fond memories than binge-watching these movies.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

With Ajay Devgn in the lead role, the movie depicted the life of a 17th-century Marathi military leader Taanaji, who worked with Chhatrapati Shivaji. He is better known for his role in the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil girl

Being released on OTT platform recently, the movie is based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, the first woman combat aviator to have entered the war zone in the 1999 Kargil War. The movie stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.

Manikarnika:

The Queen of Jhansi – Based on the life of Jhansi Ki Rani aka Laxmi Bai, the movie stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. The contribution of Rani Laxmi Bai has been well depicted in Indian history as well.

Kesari

Another 2019 patriotic movie that has won the hearts of many is Kesari, directed by Anurag Singh. With Akshay Kumar in the lead role, the movie depicts the events leading to the Battle of Saragarhi. Kumar played the role of Havaldar Ishar Singh, a member of the Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

One of the most popular movies among masses, Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack. Vicky Kaushal plays the lead role of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill of the Indian Army in the film.