Happy Janmashtami 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra Wish Fans

On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami today, Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Kapil Sharma have extended festive greetings to fans. We might not get to see our favourite celebrities attending the ‘dahi-handi’ celebrations because of the coronavirus pandemic, but they have made sure to wish everyone on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

Amitabh Bachchan posted a photograph of lord Krishna and wrote in Hindi: "Janmashtami ke paavan anek shubhkamnayein."

View this post on Instagram जन्माष्टमी की अनेक शुभकामनाएँ । 🙏🙏 A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Aug 10, 2020 at 1:07pm PDT

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to share a throwback video from Janmashtami celebrations last year. In the video, she is seen with her family performing a ritual at Iskcon temple. Shilpa wrote, "May Lord Krishna take away all our worries, give us the strength to face each day with courage, and bless each one of us with happiness, love and peace on the holy occasion of Krishna Janmashtami."

Anupam Kher wished his social media family by sending his best wishes accompanied by a photograph of Lord Krishna.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on Aug 10, 2020 at 8:54pm PDT

On the occasion of Janmashtami, Neetu Kapoor shared an old clip from where she is performing to a song picturised on her and Jeetendra as Radha and Krishna respectively.

View this post on Instagram Happy Janmashtami 🙏#jai Krishna A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Aug 10, 2020 at 9:51pm PDT

Randeep Hooda shared a photo of him with Extraction co-star Chris Hemsworth juxtaposed with a picture of Lord Krishna to wish the Hollywood star "a very happy birthday" as well his fans "Happy Janmashtami."

pic.twitter.com/acHd8mx0Ta. Dear friends, HAPPY JANAM ASHTAMI to you all 🙏 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 11, 2020

Sidharth Malhotra, Pulkit Samrat and Tisca Chopra posted pictures from their childhood albums, in which they can be seen dressed as Lord Krishna.

"Have fun family memories of Delhi related to this festival, however, this year let's all celebrate responsibly. Wishing for love, peace and harmony, #HappyJanmashtami to all. PS- Clearly my favourite Janmashtami picture," Sidharth captioned his post