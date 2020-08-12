MOVIES

3-MIN READ

Happy Janmashtami 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra Wish Fans

Esha Deol shares a throwback photo (L) with Hema Malini on the occasion of Janmashtami. Sidharth Malhotra also posts an old picture (R) of him as Lord Krishna.

On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami today, Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Kapil Sharma have extended festive greetings to fans. We might not get to see our favourite celebrities attending the ‘dahi-handi’ celebrations because of the coronavirus pandemic, but they have made sure to wish everyone on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

Amitabh Bachchan posted a photograph of lord Krishna and wrote in Hindi: "Janmashtami ke paavan anek shubhkamnayein."

जन्माष्टमी की अनेक शुभकामनाएँ । 🙏🙏

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to share a throwback video from Janmashtami celebrations last year. In the video, she is seen with her family performing a ritual at Iskcon temple. Shilpa wrote, "May Lord Krishna take away all our worries, give us the strength to face each day with courage, and bless each one of us with happiness, love and peace on the holy occasion of Krishna Janmashtami."

Hare Kṛṣṇa Hare Kṛṣṇa Kṛṣṇa Kṛṣṇa Hare Hare Hare Rāma Hare Rāma Rāma Rāma Hare Hare ~ Last year this day, performing the Krishna Abhishek at @iskcontemple 🙏🏻 Janmashtami ki aap sabhi ko dheron shubhkaamnayein 🙏🏻 May Lord Krishna take away all our worries, give us the strength to face each day with courage, and bless each one of us with happiness, love, & peace on the holy occasion of Krishna Janmashtami🌺🌸🌼 . . . . . #Janmashtami #LordKrishna #HareKrishna #gratitude #blessed #throwback #krishnajanmashtami

Anupam Kher wished his social media family by sending his best wishes accompanied by a photograph of Lord Krishna.

On the occasion of Janmashtami, Neetu Kapoor shared an old clip from where she is performing to a song picturised on her and Jeetendra as Radha and Krishna respectively.

Happy Janmashtami 🙏#jai Krishna

Randeep Hooda shared a photo of him with Extraction co-star Chris Hemsworth juxtaposed with a picture of Lord Krishna to wish the Hollywood star "a very happy birthday" as well his fans "Happy Janmashtami."

To Lord Krishna .. and Ch(k)ris.. a very Happy Birthday! #HappyJanmashtami #KrishnaJanmashtami @chrishemsworth

😄 now that’s me !!! back in the day my mum would dress me up as baby Krishan on the occasion of janmashtami ... & today as we celebrate this occasion I follow the same tradition with my kids too ! #happyjanmashtami to all of you ..... & all parents enjoy dressing up your kids too as baby Krishna & Radha 😊 ♥️🙏🏼

Sidharth Malhotra, Pulkit Samrat and Tisca Chopra posted pictures from their childhood albums, in which they can be seen dressed as Lord Krishna.

Have fun family memories of Delhi related to this festival, however this year let’s all celebrate responsibly. Wishing for love, peace & harmony, #HappyJanmashtami to all ♥️ P.S- Clearly my favourite Janmashtami picture 😜

"Have fun family memories of Delhi related to this festival, however, this year let's all celebrate responsibly. Wishing for love, peace and harmony, #HappyJanmashtami to all. PS- Clearly my favourite Janmashtami picture," Sidharth captioned his post

