1-min read

Happy Lohri 2020: 5 Punjabi Songs to Groove to This Festive Season

Lohri is celebrated by lighting a bonfire and singing and dancing around it. As music is an integral part of the celebrations, here are some folk and peppy songs that are played on Lohri.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 13, 2020, 12:35 PM IST
A traditional Punjabi folk festival, Lohri is celebrated on January 13 every year. The festival marks the end of winter season and celebration of crop harvest. Lohri, which is mainly celebrated in northern India, also indicates the auspicious period of Uttarayan.

The days start getting longer than nights from Lohri. The festival is popular in states like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and some parts of Jammu and Kashmir. People celebrate the harvest of sugarcane crop in Punjab on Lohri.

Lohri is celebrated by lighting a bonfire and singing and dancing around it. As music is an integral part of Lohri celebrations, here are some of the folk and peppy songs that are played on Lohri.

Sunder Mundriye Ho

This song has been an intrinsic part of celebrations for generations. The song is dedicated to the legendary Dulla Bhatti, who saved the two girls – Sundri and Mundri – from being trafficked.

Massan Leya

Another perky number, Massan Leya song was sung by Raj Ghuman and composed by Harjessh Bittu. The video features women dressed in bright clothes dancing to the tunes of festival.

Lodi

This song from the movie Veer Zaara is also one of the must play songs. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Gurdas Maan, Udit Narayan, the peppy number was composed by Sanjeev Kohli. The song features Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta.

Balle Balle

Featuring Jimmy Sheirgill and Neeru Bajwa, the song is from the movie Mel Karade Rabba. It was sung by Feroz Khan and Sarabjit Kaur.

Lohri Song by Manni D

The perky song celebrating the spirit of the festival was sung by Manni D. The number features people celebrating Lohri with Manni D dancing and singing.

