Happy Lohri 2021: Here's Your Definite Playlist for the Festival

Lohri is a popular folk festival celebrated in the state of Punjab and the rest of India with fun and fervour. The festival is celebrated primarily in the northern states to mark the end of the winter season, as days start to become longer.

Following the tradition, the Sikhs and Hindus get together with friends and family to light a bonfire to celebrate after weeks of seasonal cropping work. Much attention is paid to social gatherings along with food, music, and dance. Festivities become special in households welcoming newly-weds and new-borns.

The harvest festival of Lohri is celebrated by eating sheaves of roasted corn from the harvest. Foods made using sugarcane, such as jaggery and gajak, are central to Lohri celebrations.

Lohri is incomplete without a round of traditional folk Punjabi dance. We have picked some traditional songs that you can celebrate the festival with.

Sundar Mundariye

The very first song that comes to mind when thinking about a Lohri celebration is Sundar Mundariye. This song expresses gratitude to Dulla Bhatti, and is sung by those asking for treats on the occasion of Lohri. There are several versions of this song sung by various artists.

Lohri

The song Lohri, from the Punjabi film Asa nu Maan Watna Da, is a widely loved traditional song. Sung by Punjabi artist Harbhajan Maan, the song is popularly played during Lohri celebrations.

Lodi

The song Lodi from the film Veer-Zaara will get the crowd grooving to its energetic beats. The song features beautiful dance moves by Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Hema Malini.

Massan Leya

Specifically written for Lohri celebrations of newly borns, the song Massan Leya fits well and refers to the love of elders towards the children in the family. There are lines for individual relations and encourages the entire family to bless the newly born children and welcome them home.