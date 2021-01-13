Lohri is being celebrated today and Bollywood actors have gotten into throwback mode to recall their memories of the winter festival. It is a folk festival celebrated in north India, marking the end of the winter solstice. Actresses Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu and other Bollywood stars have taken to social media to wish fans.

Kangana recalled her childhood memories of celebrating Lohri, singing folk songs and collecting money and sweets in the neighbourhood. Sharing a few photos from her childhood, the actress tweeted, "In Himachal we have a tradition of singing Lohri, when I was small, children made groups and sang Lohri in neighbourhoods and collected money/sweets, children in villages and joint families have much more fun than city kids in nuclear families, anyway #HappyLohri2021."

Taapsee shared a picture of herself sitting near a bonfire and captioned it "Happy Lohri", with the popular track 'Sundar Mundriye' as a background score for her picture.

Actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar posted her wishes with a special prayer for the farmers protesting against the new agriculture reforms.

Amitabh Bachchan too tweeted his wishes on Lohri.

Karan Johar hoped that the festival will bring in some much-needed positivity.

Here's hoping you all have a safe and happy Lohri this year.