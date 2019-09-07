Happy Mirthday Mammootty: 5 Films of the Superstar One Must Watch

With over 400 films to his credit, Muhammad Kutty Paniparambil Ismail, better known as Mammootty is an Indian film actor and producer who works in Malayalam cinema, but has also appeared in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English as well. The actor who celebrated his birthday on September 7, has won three National Film Awards for Best Actor, seven Kerala State Film Awards and thirteen Filmfare Awards South.

In fact, in 1998, the Government of India awarded him the Padma Shri for his contribution to arts. The actor, whose debut was in the 1971 film Anubhavangal Paalichaka had his major breakthrough with the commercially successful 1987 film New Delhi.

On the actor's 68th birthday, here's looking at 5 films of his one must watch.

New Delhi (1987)

The Malayalam thriller that brought Mammootty his first commercial fame, saw him playing a cartoonist and investigative journalist who is out for blood having been wrongly accused and imprisoned for five years by goons with political connections. The film was a breakthrough in the career of Mammootty, which resurrected his acting career after a string of box-office failures in the prior years.

Thalapathi (1991)

The Mani Ratnam directorial starred Rajinikanth, Mammootty and Shobana in the lead roles is based on the friendship between Karna and Duryodhana of the Hindu epic, Mahabharata. The film emerged as a critical acclaim and major commercial success during its theatrical run and was later remade in Kannada as Annavru.

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar (2000)

The Jabbar Patel film saw Mammootty play the role of BR Ambedkar, who is known for his contributions in the emancipation of the downtrodden and oppressed classes in India as well shaping the Constitution of India. The film was a project funded jointly by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Government of Maharashtra.

Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha (2009)

The film is based on a bestselling Malayalam novel of the same name by T. P. Rajeevan, which said the true story of the first recorded murder case in Kerala. Mammooty plays three characters in the film.

Peranbu (2019)

The film, featuring Mammootty, Anjali, Sadhana and Anjali Ameer in the lead roles, is the story of a single father Amudhavan and his daughter Pappa, which is told in chapters. The film beautifully captures the bond between a father and her specially-abled daughter.

