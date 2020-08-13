Happy Mommy Natasa Stankovic Shares Photos with Newborn Son

Natasa Stankovic seems to be enjoying her motherhood to the fullest. The dancer and actress, who welcomed a son with cricketer Hardik Pandya in July, has shared new photos of her baby.

Sharing the pictures, Natasa wrote, "When I hold you, life makes sense. #mamasboy #blessings." Hardik posted a black heart emoji in the comments section. More hearts were shared by Natasha's ex-boyfriend and actor Aly Goni, actress Athiya Shetty, and tennis player Sania Mirza.

Natasha looked radiant as the new mom as she dressed casually in a pair of skinny jeans and a multi-colour loose top, with a bit of makeup on.

The baby was born in a hospital in Anand in Gujarat. Hardik had shared the happy news of becoming a father on social media on July 30. He had posted an adorable picture on his Instagram, in which he holds his newborn's little hand.

"We are blessed with our baby boy," wrote Hardik, announcing the birth of his newborn with wife and actress-model Natasa Stankovic on social media.

Hardik and Natasa also tied the knot during the lockdown, earlier in May. That is when he had revealed about the couple expecting their baby.