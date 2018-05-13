English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Happy Mother's Day: Karan Johar and Other Bollywood Celebs Share Adorable Photos of Their Moms
Happy Mother's Day!
It's Mother's Day. A special day to thank your mom, your pillar of strength, for all what she has done for you. And maybe share a couple of pictures with her on social media. Filmmaker Karan Johar kept the tradition of sharing heartfelt messages on social media going on as he shared an adorable post on Instagram for her mother. The director posted a photograph of his mother Hiroo Johar holding his daughter Roohi and wrote: "Love you! #happymothersday to me and mine!"
Other Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor too took to social media to share pictures with their mothers and thank them for their unconditional love and support.
Here is a sneak peek of into how some of your favorite celebrities shared their love for their mothers on Instagram:
This is the best role of my life, and I already won an award in the form of you before I played itStill feels like yesterday when you were inside me.. Gosh! how time flies.Its amazing to now see my heart beat outside of me...Viaan-Raj , Thankyou for choosing meAnd I got my FIRST handwritten card todayHappy Mother’s Day to my mom , love you to the moon and back ..and to all you #SuperMoms #wonderwomen , Sending u all a #grouphug #loveyourmom #respect #gratitude
