Happy Mother's Day: Karan Johar and Other Bollywood Celebs Share Adorable Photos of Their Moms

Happy Mother's Day!

News18.com

Updated:May 13, 2018, 1:06 PM IST
Happy Mother's Day: Karan Johar and Other Bollywood Celebs Share Adorable Photos of Their Moms
Happy Mother's Day!
It's Mother's Day. A special day to thank your mom, your pillar of strength, for all what she has done for you. And maybe share a couple of pictures with her on social media. Filmmaker Karan Johar kept the tradition of sharing heartfelt messages on social media going on as he shared an adorable post on Instagram for her mother. The director posted a photograph of his mother Hiroo Johar holding his daughter Roohi and wrote: "Love you! #happymothersday to me and mine!"

Love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️! #happymothersday to me and mine!

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on



Other Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor too took to social media to share pictures with their mothers and thank them for their unconditional love and support.

Here is a sneak peek of into how some of your favorite celebrities shared their love for their mothers on Instagram:

Hello beautiful mommy. It’s your day. Today & everyday ✨

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on





My world. My heart beat. My soul song. Happy Mother’s Day Mommy. Today and everyday

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on



Happy Mother’s Day MA

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on







