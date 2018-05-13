Happy Mother's Day: Karan Johar and Other Bollywood Celebs Share Adorable Photos of Their Moms

Happy Mother’s Day MA A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on May 12, 2018 at 7:15pm PDT

It's Mother's Day. A special day to thank your mom, your pillar of strength, for all what she has done for you. And maybe share a couple of pictures with her on social media. Filmmaker Karan Johar kept the tradition of sharing heartfelt messages on social media going on as he shared an adorable post on Instagram for her mother. The director posted a photograph of his mother Hiroo Johar holding his daughter Roohi and wrote: "Love you! #happymothersday to me and mine!"Other Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor too took to social media to share pictures with their mothers and thank them for their unconditional love and support.Here is a sneak peek of into how some of your favorite celebrities shared their love for their mothers on Instagram: