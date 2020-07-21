Happy My Mother's Multifaceted Personality Will Be Brought to Screen: Shakuntala Devi's Daughter Anupama Banerjee

Anupama Banerjee, the daughter of math genius Shakuntala Devi is happy with her mother's biopic starring Vidya Balan. The film will head to a direct OTT release and will stream on Amazon Prime Video from July 31.

Talking to Mid-day, Anupama opened up about how her mother had more to her personality than being a 'human computer.' She said, “I am glad that I had the opportunity to significantly input into the development of the script - because while my mother’s love and passion for maths is well-known, she was also multifaceted - always wanting to do new things, travel to new places, live life to the fullest!”

“There was never a dull moment around my mother, she was always the life of a party, loved cinema, singing and dancing, enjoyed dressing up, had the largest group of friends - across the world! In short, I’m happy that the film has managed to capture her energy, laughter and zest for life!" she added. She said that she was looking forward to the film's release as certain that viewers will enjoy learning so much more about her mother.

Anupama Banerjee's role will be played by Sanya Malhotra in the film. Jissu Sengupta and Amit Sadh will also play pivotal roles in the film.

The film has been directed by Anu Menon. The screenplay has been writen by Anu and Nayanika Mohtani, whereas the dialogues are from Ishita Moitra.