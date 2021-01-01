Happy New Year: Bollywood Celebs Kick Off 2021 with Couple Selfies and Sunrise Views

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Friday tweeted a video of the first sunrise of 2021 for fans and followers on social media. In the video, the actor chants the Gayatri Mantra as he captures the rising sun.

"Here's the first sunrise of 2021, in case you missed it. Praying for everyone's success and happiness, wishing for a great year ahead! Happy New Year everyone," posted Akshay. The actor is known to be an early riser and it's no surprise that he chose to begin the new year this way.

While Akshay started his day sharing a view of the sunrise, other Bollywood celebs posted photos with their nearest ones to kick off 2021. Malaika Arora posted a photo with Arjun Kapoor and expressed gratitude. The couple has been holidaying in Goa.

"It's a new dawn, it's a new day, it's a new year ..... 2021 #eternallygrateful," she wrote.

Sonam Kapoor posted a photo of her kissing husband Anand Ahuja. In the caption, she wrote, "2021 I'm ready to take you on with the love of my life. This year is going to be filled with love, family, friends, work, travel, spiritual growth and much much more. I'm only looking forward to having the best f**king time of our life. We will work hard and live life to the fullest and we aren’t looking back at all..."

Actress Samantha Akkineni too posted a photo with husband Naga Chaitanya and wrote, "Happy 2021.. Wishing you peace , happiness and love beyond measure . From mine to yours @chayakkineni."

Katrina Kaif posted candid photos of her sharing a laugh with sister Isabelle, and wished, "365 days of happiness to everyone #2021."

The stars have sure started the new year on a positive note, let's hope it remains that way for all of us.