Happy Onam 2021: Janhvi Kapoor, Hema Malini, Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal and Others Extend Wishes

The country is celebrating Onam today. It is the most revered and celebrated festival of Kerala, and marks the Malayalam New Year. On this auspicious occasion, people decorate their homes and wear ethnic outfits. An elaborate meal spread known as Onam Sadhya is prepared and served on a fresh banana leaf. Today, wishes and greetings are pouring in from across states. Several celebrities from different industries are marking this day on social media. Janhvi Kapoor shared two pictures of herself on Instagram dressed in a beautiful traditional outfit. She wished her fans on Instagram writing, “Happy Onam.”

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi penned a special note on Twitter. “Happy Onam . I love that we have so many festivals in our country,” she tweeted.

Happy Onam . I love that we have so many festivals in our country pic.twitter.com/q7aDiqMN2G— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) August 21, 2021

Hema Malini wished plenty of prosperity and joy this Onam.

Wish all my dear friends on Twitter a very Happy Onam filled with plenty of prosperity and joy pic.twitter.com/i6WkeSJPcF— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) August 21, 2021

Ace filmmaker Priyadarshan shared a tweet to mark the special day.

Malaika Arora and Rakul Preet wished their fans via their respective Instagram stories.

Mollywood superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal marked the occasion and wished fans via Twitter.

Tollywood stars like Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun also wished everyone a happy Onam.

Happy Onam! Wishing you all an abundance of happiness, peace and togetherness this day and always. Stay safe — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 21, 2021

Singer Amit Trivedi wrote on Twitter, “Wishing you all a very Happy Onam! May the essence of this festival lead and light your way to the path you choose.”

Wishing you all a very Happy Onam! May the essence of this festival lead and light your way to the path you choose.✨ #HappyOnam pic.twitter.com/KQSIee1PGP— Amit Trivedi (@ItsAmitTrivedi) August 21, 2021

Onam is also referred to as Thiru-Onam or Thiruvonam. It falls in Chingam, the first month of the Malayalam calendar. The 10-day harvest festival is celebrated to mark the return of the legendary King Mahabali. According to legend, Mahabali was a demon but because he was a good king, his return to Earth is celebrated. Apart from the nine-course feast that is Onasadhya, rituals such as Vallam Kali (boat races), Pookkalam (flower Rangoli), Pulikali (tiger dances), Onam Kali, Tug of War, Onathappan (worship), Kummattikali (mask dance), Thumbi Thullal (women’s dance), Onavillu (music), Onapottan (costumes), Kazhchakkula (plantain offerings), Atthachamayam (folk songs and dance), among others are performed to celebrate the day.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here