Happy Onam 2022: Rashmika Mandanna, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, And Others Extend Greetings

The festival of Onam is here. The harvest festival, which is celebrated mainly in Kerala, lasts for 10 days and marks the Malayalam New Year. The festival is celebrated by people with love and joy. To mark this day, many celebs from the south film industry and Bollywood such as Rashmika Mandanna, Dulquer Salmaan, Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal, Allu Arjun and Sai Pallavi took to their social media handles and extended warm wishes to their fans.

On her Twitter account, Rashmika Mandanna, who is gearing up for the release of her Bollywood debut Goodbye (co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta) wished her fans and wrote, “Happy Onam you guys.”

Happy Onam you guysssss😚😚❤️ — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) September 8, 2022

Actor Mohanlal tweeted this and wished his fans on behalf of the entire team by sharing the poster of his upcoming film Alone. He wrote, “Wishing all of you a prosperous and colourful Onam from Team Alone.”

Wishing all of you a prosperous and colourful Onam from Team #Alone pic.twitter.com/3FEghpWufN — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 8, 2022

Superstar Mahesh Babu extended warm wishes to his fans on his Twitter handle which read, “Wishing a very happy Onam to everyone celebrating! May the festive spirit always prevail.”

Wishing a very happy Onam to everyone celebrating! May the festive spirit always prevail 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 8, 2022

Actress Sai Pallavi wrote, “Onam Ashamsakal to all you lovely people. May you be immersed in joy, spread love and please share Sadhya with friends like me who don’t have access to it.”

Onam Ashamsakal to all you lovely people❤️

May you be immersed in joy, spread love and pls share Sadhya with friends like me who don’t have access to it 🙈 — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) September 8, 2022

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun shared greetings for his fans on his Twitter account. Here’s what he wrote.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan’s tweet read, “Wishing all of you a Happy Onam!!”

Wishing all of you a Happy Onam !!! pic.twitter.com/f0enaEYwpN — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) September 8, 2022

“Onam Ashamsagal Makkale!! Enjoy the time with family! Happy Onam,” wrote actor Karthi.

Onam Ashamsagal Makkale!!

Enjoy the time with family! #HappyOnam — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) September 8, 2022

Not just South actors, but Bollywood stars too sent greetings for the festival. Anil Kapoor tweeted a picture associated with the festival.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”und” dir=”ltr”>🙏🏻 <a href=”https://t.co/4wj0as6vuU”>pic.twitter.com/4wj0as6vuU</a></p>— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) <a href=”https://twitter.com/AnilKapoor/status/1567837996447334402?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>September 8, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Hope this Onam brings you and your family lots of joy and success. Wishing you a Happy Onam!

