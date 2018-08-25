English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Happy Onam: Celebrities Send Love, Wish 'Speedy Recovery' to Kerala; See Tweets
Onam celebrations normally start on 'Atham' day, 10 days before 'Thiruonam' (which falls on August 25). This year, on that day, Kerala was grappling with torrential rains and extensive flooding.
(Image courtesy: Reuters)
On the occasion of Onam, celebrities like Hema Malini, Jackie Shroff and Rajeev Khandelwal sent out good wishes to the people of flood-hit Kerala.
Ever since monsoon rains began lashing Kerala on May 29, a total of 417 people have died. This month, unprecedented floods caused widespread destruction and forced more than a million people to flee their homes to take shelter in relief centres.
Here's what the stars tweeted:
Hema Malini: Wishing you all a very Happy Onam.
Rajeev Khandelwal: Wishing all my Malyali friends a very happy Onam. May this festival usher in a new Kerala -- a very happy and prosperous one with all the miseries behind it.
Jackie Shroff: Happy Onam. Happiness always.
Amjad Ali Khan: Wishing all a very Happy Onam. Prayers for Kerala.
Ranveer Brar: Happy Onam. Wishing God's own country a speedy recovery and return to normalcy.
Hansika Motwani: Happy Onam to all. Stay blessed all.
(With IANS inputs)
