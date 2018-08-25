Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Box Office Day 1: Sonakshi Sinha’s Film Earn Rs 2.70 Crore

#HappyPhirrBhagJayegi has a slow start on Day 1... Fared better in North... Needs to witness substantial growth over the weekend + maintain a strong trend on weekdays to leave a mark... Fri ₹ 2.70 cr. India biz... First part had collected ₹ 2.32 cr on Day 1. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 25, 2018

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi has started its run at the box office but it has yet to gain the momentum. The film has started on a very average note despite no big film releasing alongside it.The only other Hindi film released this week is director Anil Sharma’s Genius, which has been totally discarded by the critics. In such a scenario, a dismal start is not a good news for the makers of Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, but the film has received mostly positive reviews from the critics and that may help it in picking up pace during the weekend.Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted the film’s business figures and he says that the film has garnered Rs 2.70 crore on its opening day, which is more than the first day business of Happy Bhag Jayegi. He wrote, “#HappyPhirrBhagJayegi has a slow start on Day 1... Fared better in North... Needs to witness substantial growth over the weekend + maintain a strong trend on weekdays to leave a mark... Fri ₹ 2.70 cr. India biz... First part had collected ₹ 2.32 cr on Day 1.”Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, directed by Mudassar Aziz, features most of the cast from the original film except Abhay Deol. The film has been praised for its situational comedy and Jimmy Shergill’s comic timing.