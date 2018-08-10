English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Song Chin Chin Chu Features Sonakshi Sinha as a Singer. Watch Video
The makers of 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi' have decided to use the iconic 'Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu' song from 1958 film 'Howrah Bridge' in the voices of Sonakshi Sinha and Jassi Gill.
A still from YouTube
Loading...
The makers of Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi have decided to use the iconic Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu song from 1958 film Howrah Bridge. They have come up with a new version which has voices by the film’s actors, Sonakshi Sinha and Jassi Gill. Not only this, the song is penned by the film’s director Mudassar Aziz and he has rapped for it as well.
Announcing the new song, Sonakshi took to Twitter and wrote, "Chin Chin Chu ko punjabi tadka laga hi diya... tunes by @sohail_sen, words by @mudassar_as_is and voiced by @jassi1gill and ME! check it out here"
Composed by Sohail Sen, the song begins with the film’s cast – Sonakshi, Jassi, Jimmy Shergill and Piyush Mishra – trapped in a Chinese gangster’s den. They start singing the moment they realise that the crime-lord is going to kill them all. Of course, all this is supposed to make you smile. Alas, it doesn’t, especially when you realise that this is not how you wanted an iconic song to be remade.
Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, a sequel to hit 2016 film Happy Bhag Jayegi, is set to release on August 24.
Actress Diana Penty, who played a runaway bride in the first part of the film, has returned for the sequel. She is joined by Sonakshi, whose character also runs away from her wedding, in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi.
Also Watch
Announcing the new song, Sonakshi took to Twitter and wrote, "Chin Chin Chu ko punjabi tadka laga hi diya... tunes by @sohail_sen, words by @mudassar_as_is and voiced by @jassi1gill and ME! check it out here"
Chin Chin Chu ko punjabi tadka laga hi diya... tunes by @sohail_sen, words by @mudassar_as_is and voiced by @jassi1gill and ME! check it out here https://t.co/l2MaQ4XzYm #HappyPhirrBhagJayegi— Sonakshi HAPPY Sinha (@sonakshisinha) August 10, 2018
Composed by Sohail Sen, the song begins with the film’s cast – Sonakshi, Jassi, Jimmy Shergill and Piyush Mishra – trapped in a Chinese gangster’s den. They start singing the moment they realise that the crime-lord is going to kill them all. Of course, all this is supposed to make you smile. Alas, it doesn’t, especially when you realise that this is not how you wanted an iconic song to be remade.
Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, a sequel to hit 2016 film Happy Bhag Jayegi, is set to release on August 24.
Actress Diana Penty, who played a runaway bride in the first part of the film, has returned for the sequel. She is joined by Sonakshi, whose character also runs away from her wedding, in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi.
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 15-year-old Anish Bhanwala Looking to Keep India's Flag Flying High at Asian Games
- Upcoming Mahindra Marazzo MPV Interiors Revealed, India Launch Soon - See Pics
- Asian Games: Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra Named India's Flag Bearer for Opening Ceremony
- Was Told Not to Wear Perfume at Night: Rajkummar Rao on Eerie Experience During Stree Shooting
- Sri Lankan Supporters Clean Stadium After Match; Effort Applauded by SLC, Sangakkara
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...