Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Song Chin Chin Chu Features Sonakshi Sinha as a Singer. Watch Video

The makers of Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi have decided to use the iconic Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu song from 1958 film Howrah Bridge. They have come up with a new version which has voices by the film’s actors, Sonakshi Sinha and Jassi Gill. Not only this, the song is penned by the film’s director Mudassar Aziz and he has rapped for it as well.Announcing the new song, Sonakshi took to Twitter and wrote, "Chin Chin Chu ko punjabi tadka laga hi diya... tunes by @sohail_sen, words by @mudassar_as_is and voiced by @jassi1gill and ME! check it out here"Composed by Sohail Sen, the song begins with the film’s cast – Sonakshi, Jassi, Jimmy Shergill and Piyush Mishra – trapped in a Chinese gangster’s den. They start singing the moment they realise that the crime-lord is going to kill them all. Of course, all this is supposed to make you smile. Alas, it doesn’t, especially when you realise that this is not how you wanted an iconic song to be remade.Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, a sequel to hit 2016 film Happy Bhag Jayegi, is set to release on August 24.Actress Diana Penty, who played a runaway bride in the first part of the film, has returned for the sequel. She is joined by Sonakshi, whose character also runs away from her wedding, in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi.