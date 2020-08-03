Happy Raksha Bandhan: Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan's Knock-knock Series is Pure Sibling Fun

Siblings are not just a family, but also our best friends. They laugh and cry with us, making us an inseparable part of a bond that does not change. No one sets up sibling goals like Sara Ali Khan and her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. From vacationing together to exercising, they have each other's back in all ups and downs of life.

One of the funniest series with which Sara and Ibrahim entertained their fans on social media was the knock-knock series, in which one says ‘knock-knock’, another says ‘who’, the first tells a random answer and then makes a joke out of it.

Here’s a look at their knock-knock videos:

1. When even Ibrahim couldn’t get the joke: In one of their knock-knock, Sara answered ‘who’ with ‘Tank’. When Ibrahim asked ‘who’ again, Sara replied with ‘You’re welcome’. While this might have left Ibrahim confused, we must tell you that she changed ‘Tank who’ to ‘Thank you.’

2. When it changed to a song: In another joke, Sara replied to Ibrahim’s ‘who’ with ‘Any’. When asked ‘Any who’, Sara sang the song ‘Anything You Do, I can Do Better’.

3. Knock-knock sessions with mosquitoes: In their first knock-knock series shared on Instagram, Sara shared three slides with knock-knock jokes, one linked to another. However, it was Ibrahim who said knock-knock this time. What makes it more funny is Sara’s apt replies.

This could be a really fun activity to try with your sibling on Raksha Bandhan.