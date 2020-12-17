Happy Riteish Deshmukh: 5 Hilarious Scenes from His Movies

Indian film actor Riteish Deshmukh turned 42 today. Known for his comedy roles in movies like Dhamaal and the Housefull franchise, Riteish has created a fanbase with his epic comic timing and mimicry skills.

Son of former Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, Ritiesh made his acting debut in 2003 with Tujhe Meri Kasam. The movie also starred Genelia D’Souza, whom he later married in 2012. Soon after his debut, Riteish took up roles that showcased his humour – from Masti, to Kya Kool Hai Hum and Bluffmaster. Riteish also worked with the veteran comedy movie maker Priyadarshan in the 2006 movie Malamaal Weekly.

However, the actor has also presented us with his versatility through movies like Ek Villain and Marjaavaan. Riteish played a negative role in both the thrillers starring Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles. The actor will next be seen in the fifth instalment of Housefull series. Let us take a look at some of Riteish’s hilarious scenes from his films:

Dhamaal (2007)

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal is a multi-starrer comedy film. In one of the scenes, we see Riteish bluffing a group of dacoits, led by Sanjay Mishra, with a fake gun carved out of soap. The movie is about four friends, played by Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Aashish Chaudhary and Riteish.

Malamaal Weekly (2006)

Watching a Priyadarshan movie is a treat and this scene from the movie Malamaal Weekly proves it. The confusion, the chase, the hilarious characters all come together to create a hysterical scene. The movie is about a lottery ticket winner who is dead and the villagers who come together to dupe a lottery officer to claim the prize money.

Masti (2004)

Riteish Deshmukh played a happy-go-lucky in this movie, who ends up cheating on his wife only to realise the mistake later. The movie also starred Aftab Shivdasani and Vivek Oberoi as the male leads. Masti was a rom-com and in this fun scene, Riteish gets beaten up by Archana Pooran Singh.

Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya (2012)

Riteish starred opposite his real life wife, Genelia d’Souza in this fun movie. It is fun to watch the two of them in this adventurous and witty ride. The confusion and humour adds more laughter to the movie, leaving audiences in splits.

Total Dhamaal (2019)

Playing the role of a corrupt fireworker, Riteish turns a rescue operation into an auction for those who want their lives to be saved first in this 2019 movie. The movie was a sequel to his 2007 movie Dhamaal.

Here's wishing Riteish Deshmukh a very happy birthday!